Punch Your Way Through Stress With the Humble Let’s Fight Bundle

Sometimes, all we need is a good hack and slash game to feel better. Awesome storylines are not always necessary. And when you need to let out steam, the Humble Let’s Fight Bundle will do the job.

Get Stick Fight: The Game, Divekick, and Nidhogg for $1. Add three more bucks, pay $4, and also get Absolver, Overgrowth, and RWBY Grimm Eclipse. For the ultimate swipe, tap, and slash…pay at least $10 to get Injustice 2.

With the games totalling $141, you’re already beating stress from the start!

Get the bundle through October 20.