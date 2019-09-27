Life has a way of wearing down even the most resilient; sometimes all you can do in such a predicament is laugh about it. That’s what the Joker has taught us. Whether it is Mark Hamill, Jack Nicholson, Joaquin Phoenix, or Heath Ledger (we don’t talk about Jared Leto’s), the Joker is something we can all relate to. Now, you can relate to him better– by wearing his clothes! Specifically the iconic Joker suit overcoat.

What we have here is a something to knock ’em dead: the Joker suit overcoat. It’s the purple apparel which has brought a fully grown man in a bat costume to his tears. This overcoat is an authentic and slim fit garment that everyone will surely recognize especially if you wear it just in time for Halloween parties.

The Joker suit comes in sizes 36 to 48 and is made out of 50 percent wool and 50 percent polyester. The front faithfully incorporates the two-button closure that the Joker sports and also comes with two front flap pockets.

For your clown prince paraphernalia and shenanigans, there’s are two hidden welt pockets in the chest area; this way you can store your Joker hand buzzer and sneakily murder prank anyone.

Sadly, you’ll have to handle this overcoat with care, it’s not machine washable but can be dry cleaned– unless you really want the crazed and beaten-up killer clown look. You’re also in luck! At the time of writing, this Joker suit overcoat is on sale with a 47 percent discount. It’s now down to a reasonable and less maddening price of $79.99.

Make sure to pair it with white makeup and grungy red lipsticks. Show everyone how crazy you want Halloween to be; make sure to pick up some Harlequins along the way, the suit will help.

