Raise Your Generation’s Flag High With This 90s Kid Shirt

Time flies so fast, doesn’t it? Still, the faint bittersweet memories of rock and rap music, the Gulf War, and sitcoms keep getting brighter and brighter while we trudge on towards the uncertain and murky future. Thankfully, those memories are there to stay with us– you can even let everyone know just how proud you are of the 90s generation by wearing the 90s kid shirt.

It is what it sounds like. A special shirt that proudly brands you as a 90s kid or at the very least, someone who enjoyed the 90s better. Come on, it’s open to interpretation regardless of the actual generation you were born in. So, join in on the fun– even if you’re a boomer.

Anyway, this 90s kid shirt has something that most likely functions as an undeclared secret handshake for your kind of people. It showcases an orange couch or sofa.

Can you guess which sitcom it belonged to? We’ll give you a hint: that sitcom just turned 25 years old today. It’s something you cannot miss if you or your FRIENDS were already conscious by the 1990s. We’ll give you more hints:

Okay, that pretty much revealed what the couch was all about. Anyway, it’s one of the most definitive symbols of the 1990s; it will surely remind you of the good old days back when you had fewer problems or responsibilities and not everything was made mundane because of social media. Ah, the good times.

By the way, the shirt will set you back $18.00; it comes in many variations from the unisex t-shirt, women’s scoop neck, women’s v-neck, and women’s racerback tank. It only comes in heather navy though but the sizes range from small to 3XL.

Immortalize your generation with the 90s kid shirt; place your orders while stocks last.