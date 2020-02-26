Read Across America & St. Patrick’s Day Gifts Are Here To Ensure You’re Ready For March!

Thank goodness Valentine’s Day fever is nearly over. Now we don’t have to get pressured on chasing back your ex, finding dates, or buying chocolates or flowers for someone who might disappear once the red fog of lovesickness has lifted. Anyway, it’s almost a new beginning for us in March with the upcoming Read Across America and St. Patrick’s Day, which means gifts are in order.

Well alright, the gift-giving pressure is still there but this time around, the intentions are different. Read Across America which takes place on March 2 is about the celebration of literacy; meanwhile, St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) is all about how Irish you are– er, sorry, how much you respect St. Patrick. Either way, the most important people in your lives deserve gifts.

Lucky for you, a website called Fun.com is prepared for such occasions. They’re presenting some gifts you can purchase tailor-made for the two occasions.

For Read Across America day, for example, a Cat in the Hat hat for those of you who like to tell stories to children.

Dr. Seuss books also come into mind.

Along with many other culturally educational selections, you’ll find plenty of gifts to give whether to children who crave knowledge or adults willing to give it.

Meanwhile, for St. Patrick’s Day, you get the option to dress like a leprechaun or have as much fun as you can chugging beer with a custom mug.

If you find those wanting, you can always take a look to see if you find the exact pot of gold you’re looking for in their totally-Irish gift selection.

Regardless of which of the two March Holidays you prepare for, you’re bound to receive some generous discounts. So make sure you’re ready for them.