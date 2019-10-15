Reckless Abandonment Pictures Is Back At It Again With A Ghostbusters Stop Motion Tribute!

Something’s about to be strange in the neighborhoods today especially with Halloween just around the corner. Of course, when things like those are concerned, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! There’s no way to say that without singing it; for 25 years, Bill Murray and his ragtag team of paranormal investigators have graced pop culture with their presence. Hence, a tribute they shall have, not just any tribute– a Ghostbusters stop motion tribute!

It’s a good thing a production company called Reckless Abandonment (RA) Pictures was way ahead of us. Kyle Roberts and his team of animators and filmmakers went in ahead and recreated the nostalgic intro of the 1986 Ghostbusters cartoon. Check it out below:

It’s a shot-per-shot Ghostbusters stop motion tribute made with action figures, illustrations, and good fun. RA Pictures is small but each of their crew had an important part to play.

Roberts, being the director, used action figures from the 1980s nostalgic Kenner figures to the newly released Diamond Select line; the 30 hand-drawn doodle images were artistically crafted by Nathan Poppe; while the original Ghostbusters theme song was a cover made and performed by composer Nicholas Poss, with vocals by Sean C. Johnson. How well does it hold up? Take a look:

It’s worth noting that Ghostbusters stop motion tribute isn’t the only masterpiece created by RA Pictures, They actually got their start doing similar fan-made intro tributes from cartoons such as X-Men and Ninja Turtles.

Meanwhile, if that catchy song is what got your attention, you can have it for free in this link. If you want to show your support for RA Pictures’ craft, show them some love by visiting their website, or Twitter profile.