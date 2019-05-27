Relax in These Ugly Christmas Pajamas & Onesies [Giveaway]

Who says you can only wear ugly Christmas stuff in December? Ugly Christmas pajamas are up for grabs this week – and ugly Christmas onesies, too. That way, when you relax at home, you can go full-on ugly Christmas wear mode. It’s truly the perfect get-up for that Friday night of staying in reading, watching Netflix, or playing games.

So, our friends from Ugly Christmas Sweater are back, and they want to share their new line of ugly Christmas pajamas and onesies with us all. To celebrate their new designs, they’re giving away one pair – your choice.

To give you an idea what’s in store for the fortunate ForeverGeek reader, here are ugly Christmas pajamas we’d definitely wear out if we had them.