Relax in These Ugly Christmas Pajamas & Onesies [Giveaway]

Who says you can only wear ugly Christmas stuff in December? Ugly Christmas pajamas are up for grabs this week – and ugly Christmas onesies, too. That way, when you relax at home, you can go full-on ugly Christmas wear mode. It’s truly the perfect get-up for that Friday night of staying in reading, watching Netflix, or playing games.
So, our friends from Ugly Christmas Sweater are back, and they want to share their new line of ugly Christmas pajamas and onesies with us all. To celebrate their new designs, they’re giving away one pair – your choice.
To give you an idea what’s in store for the fortunate ForeverGeek reader, here are ugly Christmas pajamas we’d definitely wear out if we had them.
Rick and Morty Pickle Rick Lounge Pants
Christmas Vacation Shitter’s Full Red Lounge Pants
Rick and Morty Happy Human Holidays Lounge Pants
A Christmas Story Major Award with Leg Lamp Red Lounge Pants
Are jumpsuits / onesies more your style? Fret not, for we’ve got you covered.
To view all the designs, browse the ugly Christmas onesies range and the ugly Christmas pajamas. The winner can choose from these designs.
Also, follow them on Twitter and Facebook to stay updated on the latest in Ugly Christmas wear.
What do you say? Shall we go ahead and tweet / comment / whatever our way to ugly comfort?
As usual, you simply have to follow the instructions below. You’ll need to tweet to earn an entry and unlock more options for more points.
The giveaway runs today, May 27, till Sunday, June 2. The winner will be announced on Monday, June 3. And, apologies to our readers outside of the United States. The giveaway is limited to residents of the US, only.
