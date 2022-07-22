Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date and Time

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 debuted with the first episode on July 1, 2022 and since then, the show has been on fire. With each episode, the beloved anime has been raising fans’ expectations.

The three episodes of the new season have been delightful, be it the storyline or the animation. Well, after seeing the dramatic ending of the third episode, fans crave episode 4, and here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode’s release schedule.

Rent-a-Girlfriend | Season 2 Official Trailer BridTV 10589 Rent-a-Girlfriend | Season 2 Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Q0KAQ7_YNEk/hqdefault.jpg 1038676 1038676 center 32600

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4: When will it release?

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 4 will release in Japan on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 3:30 AM JST. However, for international fans, the episode will release on Saturday, July 23, 2022. However, the release time will vary depending on your region. You can follow the below time schedule to get a hassle-free streaming experience:

Pacific Timing- 11:30 AM (July 22)

Central Timing-1:30 PM (July 22)

Eastern Timing- 2:30 PM (July 22)

British Timing- 7:30 PM (July 22)

Indian Timing-12:00 AM (July 23)

Australian Timing- 4:30 AM (July 23)

Shedding some light on the happenings of Episode 3

Episode 3 of Rent-A-Girlfriend primarily focuses on Kazuya and Mizuhara’s relationship. We see the latter forgetting her apartment keys somewhere. Seeking help, she tried calling her landlord several times, but the calls remained unanswered. Later, she decides to take help from Kazuya, who seems happy seeing Mizuhara at his doorstep. He also gets excited, thinking that Mizuhara may stay at his place overnight.

However, Mizuhara had some other plans, and she directly tried entering her home through Kazuya’s balcony. While she tried doing this, she was saved by Kazuya from falling, and the situation became a little awkward when he fell on Mizuhara. On the other side, Kazuya’s former girlfriend, Mami, showed up at the front door. Seeing her, Kazuya and Mizuhara hide in the apartment until she leaves.

Kazuya felt relieved after seeing Mami going, but he wasn’t aware that the latter had seen Mizuhara’s bag in his apartment. The day ends with all this, and Kazuya meets Mizuhara the next day. However, he was shocked to see Mami coming toward him out of nowhere.