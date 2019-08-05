Complete Your Jedi Training With This Resistance Star Wars Rucksack

Becoming a Jedi is tough, especially if you’re way past your teenage years. You have to go to some unknown backwater swamp planet in the only to find a half-serious tiny green Jedi Master. Other times, you’ll be presented with an irritatingly reluctant Skywalker. Thankfully, the journey won’t weigh down on you too hard with the right equipment such as the Resistance Star Wars rucksack!

It’s actually called the Luke Star Wars Episode 8 rucksack. However, after the drama and disappointment he gave, we dare not use his name anymore. Besides, the bag clearly shows the emblem of the Resistance as led by Luke’s more courageous sister, Leia. Check it out:

If that’s not enough for you to join the Resistance, then you need to reevaluate your sense of fashion, you Sith. The Resistance Star Wars rucksack has patterns to match that of the famed X-Wing fighter uniform; it sports a black, orange, and brown motif similar to Poe Dameron’s flight attire. Moreover, it’s got side-pockets for when your rust-bucket R2 or R4 unit runs out of tools and becomes useless for anything other than comic relief.

In case you’re more of a scoundrel-type than a budding Jedi, a laptop case is also included. Its maximum laptop clearance is 15″ and comes with many other interior pockets. The shoulder straps are also adjustable through elegant antiquated metal buckles that connect to the bag’s front facade.

The cost? Much lower than being indebted to the Galactic Empire that’s for sure: only $70 for the Resistance Star Wars rucksack.

It will surely make your journey to the Dagobah system or Ahch-to a lot less stressful. So, show your allegiance to the Resistance and support the cause for galactic freedom.

What’re you waiting for, the Empire to strike back? Grab your battle gear, Rebel scum!