Get Ready for the Return of the Cosplay

Cosplay is life. For some, at least, and if you are nodding your head vigorously (or not), then you probably have missed in-person cosplay events for far too long. Well, why don’t we get ready for the comeback of face-to-face interaction with Return of the Cosplay?

This book bundle is a dream come true for cosplayers of all levels – from the newbie to the hardcore.

Presented by Humble Bundle, Return of the Cosplay includes 29 titles – each one targeting a specific aspect of cosplaying. Normally costing as much as $461, this special bundle will only set you back $18. If you want to give more, you are of course welcome to do so and contribute to charity even more.

If things are a little tight, then you can opt for either the 4-item bundle or the 11-item bundle. The former requires at least $1 (can’t get any better than that!) while the latter is at least $10.

What can you expect from Return of the Cosplay?

The sampler version includes:

First Time Sewing

Foamsmith: How to Create Foam Armor Costumes

Steampunk & Cosplay Fashion Design & Illustration

Tailoring

For $10, you get all this:

The whole she-bang adds books covering robots, armor, helmets, badass braids, wigs, and more.

The bundle is available for EIGHT more days, so grab it while you can.

Want more books? Check out our picks.