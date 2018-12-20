Ever wondered who would be the highest earning cartoon character if their fictional jobs were real? From baby supervillains to real estate agents, they guys at Moneypod analysed permanent and recurring characters from the top 10 most popular cartoons of 2018 to find out, including:

American Dad Archer Bob’s Burgers Family Guy Futurama King Of The Hill Rick & Morty South Park SpongeBob SquarePants The Simpsons

Richest cartoon characters

Futurama’s Mom comes in at number 1 with an estimated salary nearly 3 x higher than any other characters featured, with an excessive $1.04 Billion… Just imagine that tax bill.

Lagging a fair bit behind Mom are the unlikely pair of Hank Scorpio from the Simpsons and Rick Sanchez from Rick & Morty, both estimated to rake in a handsome sum of $390 Million in 2nd and 3rd.

Even Mob Boss Fat Tony from The Simpsons, proves that crime does pay by making a cool $2.9million in 9th place.

Check out the infographic below and discover just how poor you are compared to the richest cartoon characters.