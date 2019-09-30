Cyberpunk. Samurai.

What else is there to say?

These two words together pretty much is a conversation stopper – or the catalyst to an all-nighter of a nerdfest.

And, today, we’re giving you the opportunity to have one of the best Halloween costumes you’ve had in your entire life – a cyberpunk samurai jacket.

Thanks to our friends at Danezon, we’re giving away a Cyberpunk 2077 Jacket worth $69-$169 (worth depending on size and material). They are an online seller of all sorts of high-quality, awesomely designed jackets including Motorcycle Jackets, Men Varsity Jackets, Women Slim Fit Jackets, Men’s Bomber Jacket, Men’s Black Leather Jackets.

Apart from the emphasis they put on quality material and manufacturing, Danezon has some really eye-catching designs you can geek out on. Think Negan is the baddest of them all? They’ve got your back.

Did you fall in love with Captain Marvel’s threads? No problem.

If no one does it for you except for Diana, then…

What are you getting?

If you really want to stand out, though, this cyberpunk samurai jacket is what you’re going to want for Halloween this year (and for breakfast, lunch, and dinner).

Made of PU leather or real leather (your choice) with an inner viscose lining, this jacket has a zipper front, rib knit cuffs, and a standup collar to complete the look. It’s also got two inside pockets to keep your cyberpunk junk in place.

Available in green, dark grey, camel, and dark brown.

How do you get your hands on this beauty of a beast?

Simply follow the instructions in the widget below.

The giveaway starts today, September 30 and ends on Sunday, October 6. Also, it’s open WORLDWIDE, so comment, tweet, and share away!

