When will Rocket Gang release for OTT streaming and which digital platform will the new Hindi comedy movie be showcased on?

With more than five million views on the official YouTube trailer, it’s safe to say that Hindi-language OTT content is ending 2022 on a high with Rocket Gang.

The film was released theatrically back in November to a generally positive reception from fans and critics alike, with many waiting patiently for the film to arrive for home media.

So, what is Rocket Gang about, where will it be available to watch online, and when will the film release for OTT streaming?

What is Rocket Gang about?

Rocket Gang is an upcoming Hindi-language musical supernatural comedy movie from Bosco Martis.

The movie focuses on five friends called Amarbir, Tania, Bunnu, Sahib, and Pia; who decide to spend the weekend at a new luxury resort known as Wonder-Villa after Amarbir was gifted a free stay at the hotel by a mysterious man named Tony.

However, when the group finally arrives at Wonder-Villa, they are surprised to be welcomed by five children; Kiara the resort manager, Montu the head of security, Ganesh the head chief, Saher the receptionist, and Je Je the head of room service.

The five children explain that they are working at the resort as the entire complex is owned by their collective parents, with the adults now taking it in turns to scare the kids with ghost stories.

The adventure truly begins when Arambir finds a spirit board in an abandoned car on the Wonder-Villa grounds as supernatural happenings begin to haunt the five would-be visitors.

“A roller-coaster ride of friendship, camaraderie, love and dance as the team of 5 children step into the biggest dance competition to accomplish their dream.” – Rocket Gang preview, via IMDB.

When and where will Rocket Gang release for OTT streaming?

Rocket Gang is scheduled to premiere via the ZEE5 streaming service on Friday, December 30.

A specific launch time has not been shared, but the movie is expected to be made available to watch online from 12 AM IST.

“It took us a couple of years to make this film and I hope the OTT audience enjoys what we have created. It’s a perfect film to stream with your family during this vacation season and will also be a visual treat for everyone. I am looking forward to the film’s second innings on ZEE5.” – Director Bosco Martis, via The Economic Times.

The following talent feature as part of the Rocket Gang cast:

Aditya Seal as Amarbir

Nikita Dutta as Tania

Jason Tham as Bunnu

Ranbir Kapoor as an Angel

Mokshda Jailkhani as Pia

Sahaj Singh as Sahib

Tejas Varma as Je Je

Aadvik Mongia as Montu

Jayshree Gogoi as Saher

Dipali Borkar as Kiara

Siddhant Sharma as Ganesh

ZEE5 has three main subscription packages available to new customers:

Premium 4K: Rs 1499 per year, four screens up to 4K video resolution

Premium: Rs 699 per year, three screens up to Full HD video resolution

Premium 3-month: Rs 399 per three months, two screens up to HD resolution

Horror ka jhatka, comedy ka chaska aur dance ka tadka lekar aa rahi hai #RocketGang! ?

Premiering on the 30th Dec, only on #ZEE5 pic.twitter.com/iq5sfv0qOF — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) December 28, 2022

