Roles Of Cryptocurrencies In Movies That You Should Not Miss

Cryptocurrencies have begun to be protagonists throughout the world, more and more genius, innovations and creations are coming out on the subject. Now it is common to see commercial objects related to Cryptocurrencies, as well as find some merchants that accept them as a payment method. Its scope has been so wide that it also has a leading role in the world of cinema.

Cryptocurrency is a theme which is also entering in movies. At present, one can see many movies which are base on the Cryptocurrencies.

Crypto: Hollywood gave cryptocurrencies their own movie

Hollywood was looking for fresh ideas, and before the cryptocurrency flip is over, the movie Crypto was released in 2019, starring Kurt Russell and Alexis Bledel. The plot focused on the role of agents who will have to investigate a corruption case and black money fraud laundered involving cryptocurrencies, something that was quite common in the ‘boom’ of these digital currencies.

Bitcoin takes over the big screen

The films have portrayed a diversity of stories that have entertained different generations. From science fiction to some based on real events, the cinema has been in charge of offering alternatives for all tastes. These days’ directors are looking for some different topics for movies. They consider that bitcoin is a topic on which they can make movies and they consider that this topic will prove a hot topic in the film industry.

Depending on gender, they can include elements that are popular or that are part of the daily routine of society; therefore, it is not surprising that cryptocurrencies also made their appearance on the big screen.

As controversial as they can be in some countries and considering their recent boom, digital currencies are presented as a subject with great potential to entertain movie tape fans.

One of these films is “Superfly”. Superfly was released in June 2018. The film is about a drug trafficker who wants to leave his life as a criminal behind but realizes that it is not as simple as he thought. Like any good remake, the film included new themes, where cryptocurrencies could not be missing. The inclusion of digital currencies in crime was presented as one of the film’s great updates. Julien Christian Lutz, better known as Director X, who is famous for leading music videos for Jay-Z, Drake and Rihanna, directed this project. The film was a box office hit during his time in theaters.

On the other side of the world, a comedy film showed that small confusions can be very expensive. In Russia, there was a movie on two young people who made a serious mistake of selling the wrong computer to a pawnshop, which had on their hard drive the keys of no more and no less than 6,000 Bitcoins.

Another promising film that has cryptocurrencies as its central theme is the renowned “Buy the Dip”, which was all over the news when it was released. In this movie, digital currencies are being accepted to pay for movie tickets. Neft, a local film club, is accepting payments in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Gold, and Zclassic.

As cryptocurrencies are not yet legal in Russia, the project was officially announced as a marketing campaign to appeal to film and digital currency enthusiasts. However, the organizers assure that the State will eventually have no other alternative than to legalize transactions with digital assets.

So it is assumed that with the increasing popularity of bitcoin, this new technology also makes its place in the film industry.

If you search on Google, you can find out many Cryptocurrencies movies. By seeing these movies, you can learn a lot about Cryptocurrencies. These movies are liked by all people who like to trade in bitcoin. Also, there are a lot of documentaries that highlight the different terms used in bitcoin.

