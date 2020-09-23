Rule Your Island With the Tropico Humble Bundle!

Guuys! Remember that cool game where you could rule your own little banana republic and reign as you wanted to? While we hate dictators and tyrants in real life, there’s probably no harm in dabbling in politics and playing god…especially in that good old game Tropico. Definitely brings us back…

If you’re our age, then your face would be split by a grin by now…as you get ready to get the Tropico Humble Bundle.

If you have absolutely no clue what we’re talking about. Here’s the gist of the original game:

You are the sole ruler of a remote banana republic. Fight against poverty, corruption and rebels, make your own people happy or enforce your rule through military strength. However, do not forget to set aside a few dollars for your own retirement on a swiss bank account!

Like most other city-building, play god games, expansion packs and new versions always arise. With the Tropico Humble Bundle, you can get your hands on as many as you want.

Pay $1 to unlock Tropico Reloaded and Tropico 3 (Steam Edition).

Pay more than the average of $8.48 to unlock Tropico 4 and a host of DLCs and expansion packs.

Add a little bit more and shell out $12 for Tropico 5 and more.

You can’t lose. And your preferred charity gets a portion as usual.

Let your inner god out – get the Tropico Humble Bundle while it’s available!