Sandra Oh Shows & Movies to Watch If You’re Missing Killing Eve

The last season of Killing Eve left us wanting more. With the fourth season coming out next year, all we have left to do is binge-watch the show from season 1. However, if you really want to see more of Sandra Oh’s superb acting skills, there are many shows and movies out there that she’s starred in. We have right here a list of some of her older works that will surely entertain the fan in you!

First on the list, of course, is ABC’s hit Grey’s Anatomy which features Sandra Oh’s most iconic television role before Killing Eve. Here, she played the kick-ass and brilliant cardiothoracic surgeon Cristina Yang for 10 seasons. She made us laugh and cry with her impressive performance which earned her both a Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award.

This one is one of Oh’s earliest films, dating back to 1994. It is a Canadian film about Jade Li, an up-and-coming actress struggling between her passion for acting and her ties with her conservative Chinese family. This film proves that early on, Sandra Oh already had the acting chops that earned her critical acclaim and the Genie Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for this film.

Drama may be Sandra Oh’s forte, but who knew she could also be so funny? If you’ve seen Princess Diaries, you may not remember Oh’s brief stint as Vice Principal Gupta. Though she only had a few scenes, she still shined as the funny, ass-kissing, kindhearted Vice Principal to Mia Thermopolis.

In this film, Sandra Oh plays Patti, Diane Lane’s character’s best friend who encourages her to go on a vacation to Tuscany. It’s pretty much like Eat, Pray, Love, but more awesome because Sandra Oh is in it! Fun fact: Oh’s character in the film is in a relationship with none other than Kate Walsh’s character. Talk about a Grey’s Anatomy crossover, huh?

American Crime is a unique anthology crime series with each season featuring a new plot, but having the same actors. Sandra Oh has a recurring role in season 3 as Abby Tanaka, a woman who runs a local shelter forced to turn away newcomers because of the lack of resources. Sandra Oh definitely brings her A-game as her character fights injustices in the system. As her character puts it, “keep fighting the fight”.

This one’s another Canadian comedy-drama about a 12-year old girl who tries to “fix” her single mom’s (Sandra Oh) life with Taoist magic. Though it received mixed reviews, Sandra Oh still gives a performance that tugs at your heartstrings.

This smart and well-cast 2016 action black comedy features the likes of Sandra Oh, Anne Heche, and Alicia Silverstone. With a pretty impressive Rotten Tomatoes rating, this film led by Oh is actually pretty entertaining and has a unique plot. It’s about two former college friends who find themselves in very different walks of life. When they reconnect years later, jealousy and hostility bring them into an intense, bloody fight.

Sandra Oh finds herself in a psychological thriller in Hard Candy alongside another awesome actor Elliot Page. It’s about a 14-year old girl who lures, traps, and tortures a man she suspects is guilty of rape and murder. Talk about getting revenge, right?

This one is a family-friendly adventure comedy. Oh plays Mrs. Meachum, Ramona’s school teacher, who helps out Ramona’s father get a job as the school’s new art teacher after he loses his job and falls into debt.

Starring Melissa McCarthy, Tammy is a 2014 road comedy film about a woman who goes on a road trip with her profane alcoholic grandma after finding out her husband is cheating on her.

Rabbit Hole is a 2010 American drama featuring Nicole Kidman and Aaron Eckhart. The story revolves around a couple grieving the loss of their four-year-old son. Oh plays a grieving mom in group therapy who *almost* has an affair with Eckhart’s character. This film is definitely a must-watch as it tackles what it’s like to lose someone.

Receiving widespread critical acclaim, Sideways is a comedy-drama road film about two men in their forties who take a trip to Santa Barbara County wine country to celebrate an upcoming wedding. While on their trip, the groom ends up having an affair with Oh’s character.

Last Night is a 1998 Canadian apocalyptic black comedy-drama starring Sandra Oh whose stellar performance earned her three Genie Awards, including Best Actress. The film was praised for Don McKellar’s awesome directing, and of course, Sandra Oh’s acting. It shows different countries’ perspectives on the turn of the millennium, as the year 2000 nearing.

Check this out for more awesome Asian Representation in Comics and Movies

Here are some cool Psychological Thrillers on Netflix