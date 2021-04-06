We’ve all been there. Yearning for the sound, smell, and sensation of getting into a car, pedal to the metal…albeit virtually for most. If you have been feeling the need for speed lately, then the Burn Rubber Bundle is for you.

You can have $254 worth of racing games for only $12. That’s less than the HBO Max add-on on Hulu! (Though we have to admit, that add-on is worth it.)

If you want to feel zen – still with speed, if that’s possible – then shell out only $1 and get Absolute Drift Zen Edition.

For $10.79, you can add these titles to your library:

DiRT Rally 2.0

GRIP: Combat Racing

Pacer

$12 gives you these in addition:

Assetto Corsa

Assetto Corsa – Dream Pack 1

Assetto Corsa – Dream Pack 2

Assetto Corsa – Dream Pack 3

Assetto Corsa – Ferrari 70th Anniversary Pack (SOLD!)

Assetto Corsa – Ready To Race Pack

Assetto Corsa -Tripl3 Pac

KartKraft

Monster Truck Championship (YES, PLEASE!)

NASCAR Heat 5

NASCAR Heat 5 – Playoff Pack

What are you waiting for? Hit that gas pedal – the bundle is available only until Friday, April 9.