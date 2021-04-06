Save $200+ and Satisfy Your Need for Speed With the Burn Rubber Bundle

by Leave a Comment

burn rubber bundle

We’ve all been there. Yearning for the sound, smell, and sensation of getting into a car, pedal to the metal…albeit virtually for most. If you have been feeling the need for speed lately, then the Burn Rubber Bundle is for you.

You can have $254 worth of racing games for only $12. That’s less than the HBO Max add-on on Hulu! (Though we have to admit, that add-on is worth it.)

If you want to feel zen – still with speed, if that’s possible – then shell out only $1 and get Absolute Drift Zen Edition.

For $10.79, you can add these titles to your library:

  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • GRIP: Combat Racing
  • Pacer

$12 gives you these in addition:

  • Assetto Corsa
  • Assetto Corsa – Dream Pack 1
  • Assetto Corsa – Dream Pack 2
  • Assetto Corsa – Dream Pack 3
  • Assetto Corsa – Ferrari 70th Anniversary Pack (SOLD!)
  • Assetto Corsa – Ready To Race Pack
  • Assetto Corsa -Tripl3 Pac
  • KartKraft
  • Monster Truck Championship (YES, PLEASE!)
  • NASCAR Heat 5
  • NASCAR Heat 5 – Playoff Pack

What are you waiting for? Hit that gas pedal – the bundle is available only until Friday, April 9.

About Noemi

Freelance writer and wannabe beach bum; ditched her day job as an English teacher for writing and has not regretted it a single bit. When not writing, Noemi can be found on the road, hoping to encounter the dragon of her dreams. Yes, she's into fantasy novels, gadgets, and practically anything that catches her interest. Shiny!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please prove you're human *