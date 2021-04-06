We’ve all been there. Yearning for the sound, smell, and sensation of getting into a car, pedal to the metal…albeit virtually for most. If you have been feeling the need for speed lately, then the Burn Rubber Bundle is for you.
You can have $254 worth of racing games for only $12. That’s less than the HBO Max add-on on Hulu! (Though we have to admit, that add-on is worth it.)
If you want to feel zen – still with speed, if that’s possible – then shell out only $1 and get Absolute Drift Zen Edition.
For $10.79, you can add these titles to your library:
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- Pacer
$12 gives you these in addition:
- Assetto Corsa
- Assetto Corsa – Dream Pack 1
- Assetto Corsa – Dream Pack 2
- Assetto Corsa – Dream Pack 3
- Assetto Corsa – Ferrari 70th Anniversary Pack (SOLD!)
- Assetto Corsa – Ready To Race Pack
- Assetto Corsa -Tripl3 Pac
- KartKraft
- Monster Truck Championship (YES, PLEASE!)
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NASCAR Heat 5 – Playoff Pack
What are you waiting for? Hit that gas pedal – the bundle is available only until Friday, April 9.
