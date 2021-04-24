Save $300+ on New and Classic D&D Comics by IDW Publishing

by Leave a Comment

Don’t just play D&D, read it with comics like Dungeons & Dragons: The Legend of Drizzt, Vol. 1: Homeland, Dungeons & Dragons: Evil at Baldur’s Gate, and Dragonlance: The Legend of Huma.

Playing D&D is fun, but it’s more than that. So, why not go ahead and read new and classic D&D comics by IDW Publishing?

And with this collection, you can get $332 worth of awesome comics for a fraction of the price. New and classic D&D comics by IDW Publishing are being featured at Humble Bundle until May 3.

For a buck, Dragonlance fans are going to be delighted.

Isn’t that more than worth it?

For $10, you can add the following titles:

  • Dungeons & Dragons: Infernal Tides #3
  • Dragonlance Legends: Time of the Twins
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Evil at Baldur’s Gate
  • Dragonlance Chronicles, Vol. 2: Dragons of Winter Night
  • Dungeons & Dragons, Vol. 2: First Encounters
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Infernal Tides #2
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Classics Vol. 1
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms Classics Vol. 2

Add $8 more to that, and feast on all of the above plus:

  • Dungeons & Dragons: Classics Vol. 3
  • Dragonlance Classics Vol. 3
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms Classics Vol. 4
  • Dragonlance Chronicles, Vol. 3: Dragons of Spring Dawning
  • Dungeons & Dragons, Vol. 3: Down
  • Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish
  • Dungeons & Dragons Classics Vol. 2
  • Dragonlance Classics Vol. 2
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms Classics Vol. 3
  • Dragonlance: The Legend of Huma

And…to complete the collection, pay $25.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Don’t miss out on this deal. Get these comics till May 3.

About Noemi

Freelance writer and wannabe beach bum; ditched her day job as an English teacher for writing and has not regretted it a single bit. When not writing, Noemi can be found on the road, hoping to encounter the dragon of her dreams. Yes, she's into fantasy novels, gadgets, and practically anything that catches her interest. Shiny!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please prove you're human *