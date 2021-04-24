Save $300+ on New and Classic D&D Comics by IDW Publishing

Don’t just play D&D, read it with comics like Dungeons & Dragons: The Legend of Drizzt, Vol. 1: Homeland, Dungeons & Dragons: Evil at Baldur’s Gate, and Dragonlance: The Legend of Huma.

Playing D&D is fun, but it’s more than that. So, why not go ahead and read new and classic D&D comics by IDW Publishing?

And with this collection, you can get $332 worth of awesome comics for a fraction of the price. New and classic D&D comics by IDW Publishing are being featured at Humble Bundle until May 3.

For a buck, Dragonlance fans are going to be delighted.

Isn’t that more than worth it?

For $10, you can add the following titles:

Dungeons & Dragons: Infernal Tides #3

Dragonlance Legends: Time of the Twins

Dungeons & Dragons: Evil at Baldur’s Gate

Dragonlance Chronicles, Vol. 2: Dragons of Winter Night

Dungeons & Dragons, Vol. 2: First Encounters

Dungeons & Dragons: Infernal Tides #2

Dungeons & Dragons: Classics Vol. 1

Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms Classics Vol. 2

Add $8 more to that, and feast on all of the above plus:

Dungeons & Dragons: Classics Vol. 3

Dragonlance Classics Vol. 3

Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms Classics Vol. 4

Dragonlance Chronicles, Vol. 3: Dragons of Spring Dawning

Dungeons & Dragons, Vol. 3: Down

Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish

Dungeons & Dragons Classics Vol. 2

Dragonlance Classics Vol. 2

Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms Classics Vol. 3

Dragonlance: The Legend of Huma

And…to complete the collection, pay $25.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Don’t miss out on this deal. Get these comics till May 3.