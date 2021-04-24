Save $300+ on New and Classic D&D Comics by IDW Publishing

Don’t just play D&D, read it with comics like Dungeons & Dragons: The Legend of Drizzt, Vol. 1: Homeland, Dungeons & Dragons: Evil at Baldur’s Gate, and Dragonlance: The Legend of Huma.
Playing D&D is fun, but it’s more than that. So, why not go ahead and read new and classic D&D comics by IDW Publishing?
And with this collection, you can get $332 worth of awesome comics for a fraction of the price. New and classic D&D comics by IDW Publishing are being featured at Humble Bundle until May 3.
For a buck, Dragonlance fans are going to be delighted.
Isn’t that more than worth it?
For $10, you can add the following titles:
- Dungeons & Dragons: Infernal Tides #3
- Dragonlance Legends: Time of the Twins
- Dungeons & Dragons: Evil at Baldur’s Gate
- Dragonlance Chronicles, Vol. 2: Dragons of Winter Night
- Dungeons & Dragons, Vol. 2: First Encounters
- Dungeons & Dragons: Infernal Tides #2
- Dungeons & Dragons: Classics Vol. 1
- Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms Classics Vol. 2
Add $8 more to that, and feast on all of the above plus:
- Dungeons & Dragons: Classics Vol. 3
- Dragonlance Classics Vol. 3
- Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms Classics Vol. 4
- Dragonlance Chronicles, Vol. 3: Dragons of Spring Dawning
- Dungeons & Dragons, Vol. 3: Down
- Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish
- Dungeons & Dragons Classics Vol. 2
- Dragonlance Classics Vol. 2
- Dungeons & Dragons: Forgotten Realms Classics Vol. 3
- Dragonlance: The Legend of Huma
And…to complete the collection, pay $25.
Don’t miss out on this deal. Get these comics till May 3.
