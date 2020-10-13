Save Up to 85% on LEGO Games – Build Your Own Bundle

Our love for LEGO is beyond measure that it goes further than the actual bricks. LEGO games – video games – yes, please!
We’re pretty sure you feel the same way, and if you’re hankering for some LEGO games at a steal, this is your chance. Build your own bundle of games and get up to 85% off on Humble Bundle.
Individual titles are anywhere from 70% to 75% off, but if you buy 3-5 titles, you practically pay nothing.
Choose from the following games:
- LEGO® MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2 DELUXE EDITION
- LEGO® DC SUPER-VILLAINS DELUXE EDITION
- LEGO® BATMAN™ TRILOGY
- THE LEGO® MOVIE – VIDEOGAME
- LEGO® DC SUPER-VILLAINS
- LEGO® BATMAN: THE VIDEOGAME
- LEGO® BATMAN 2 DC SUPER HEROES™
- LEGO® BATMAN™ 3: BEYOND GOTHAM
- LEGO® BATMAN™ 3: BEYOND GOTHAM PREMIUM EDITION
- LEGO® MARVEL’S AVENGERS
- LEGO® MARVEL SUPER HEROES
- LEGO® JURASSIC WORLD™
- THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE VIDEO GAME
- LEGO® STAR WARS™: THE FORCE AWAKENS
- LEGO® HARRY POTTER: YEARS 1-4
- LEGO® HARRY POTTER: YEARS 5-7
And, as if the actual savings weren’t enough, you also get some cash back for each purchase.
Games are available on Steam, Windows, and Mac. You’ve got 6 days to take advantage of this super sale!
Build your own LEGO games bundle now.
