Save Up to 85% on LEGO Games – Build Your Own Bundle

Our love for LEGO is beyond measure that it goes further than the actual bricks. LEGO games – video games – yes, please!

We’re pretty sure you feel the same way, and if you’re hankering for some LEGO games at a steal, this is your chance. Build your own bundle of games and get up to 85% off on Humble Bundle.

Individual titles are anywhere from 70% to 75% off, but if you buy 3-5 titles, you practically pay nothing.

Choose from the following games:

LEGO® MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2 DELUXE EDITION

LEGO® DC SUPER-VILLAINS DELUXE EDITION

LEGO® BATMAN™ TRILOGY

THE LEGO® MOVIE – VIDEOGAME

LEGO® DC SUPER-VILLAINS

LEGO® BATMAN: THE VIDEOGAME

LEGO® BATMAN 2 DC SUPER HEROES™

LEGO® BATMAN™ 3: BEYOND GOTHAM

LEGO® BATMAN™ 3: BEYOND GOTHAM PREMIUM EDITION

LEGO® MARVEL’S AVENGERS

LEGO® MARVEL SUPER HEROES

LEGO® JURASSIC WORLD™

THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE VIDEO GAME

LEGO® STAR WARS™: THE FORCE AWAKENS

LEGO® HARRY POTTER: YEARS 1-4

LEGO® HARRY POTTER: YEARS 5-7

And, as if the actual savings weren’t enough, you also get some cash back for each purchase.

Games are available on Steam, Windows, and Mac. You’ve got 6 days to take advantage of this super sale!

Build your own LEGO games bundle now.

