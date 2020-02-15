Sci-Fi Actors With the Most Gorgeous Hair

With the recent trends in Hollywood, we have to ask “what isn’t sci-fi?” Once you qualify superhero movies, what with superpowers coming from radioactive spiders and all, arguably, everything falls into the sci-fi category. The rest is Star Wars, or at least if you include Disney fare it’s speculative fantasy at the least.

Jennifer Aniston

While she was becoming everyone’s friend on Friends, she was also nicking starring roles in Bruce Almighty (2003) and The Iron Giant (1999). Iron must be something she gets plenty of in her diet because her sturdy locks stand out in her trademark razor-layered cut that has become one of her most enduring features.

David Hasselhoff

When he’s not playing co-star to a talking car in the classic Knight Rider series, he’s had a turn or two in franchises like Sharknado and Guardians of the Galaxy, seeming to have a blast just being himself. With his classic action-hero hairdo complete with that jaunty cowlick, it’s no wonder he’s so carefree.

Debbie Harry

Sure, she’s a punk and counterculture rock star for generations, but sci-fi actress? Yes, if you count VideoDrome (1983) and Tales From the Darkside (1990). Debbie Harry’s acid-washed blonde look is so iconic that her very band was named “Blondie.” She compliments this tone with a choppy cut that defines punk from the decade that punk forgot.

Zooey Deschanel

The beloved cult film actress from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005), Elf (2003), and The Happening (2008) knows the best way to capitalize on her unique Mediterranean look. She sweeps those jet-black bangs right down to her riveting baby blue eyes and then hypnotizes you with that look until you give her a good role.

Mia Farrow

The legendary Rosemary’s Baby (1968) and The Omen (2006) star continues to sport the Twiggy pixie cut that made her famous, combined with a bratty copper redhead shade that keeps her perpetually young. The dewy youthful look helps her keep the audience’s sympathy when she’s cavorting with various Satanic forces.

Owen Wilson

He’s more famous for being one of Wes Anderson’s stable actors and for observing the spirits in The Haunting (1999) were “pretty creepy,” but let’s not forget his roles in the Pixar Cars series or the Zoolander or Night at the Museum series. His trademark is the wheaty golden head of blond locks in a relaxed business cut, making him unmistakable in any role.

Halle Berry

While the Catwoman (2004) star would just as soon we forget that role, we can still remember her for Gothika (2003) and several films in the X-Men series. But what we really can’t forget is how she managed to bring back the pixie cut into the 21st century but punked it up with a piled-on feathered effect. It’s like a flapper bob for the future.

Keri Russel

Just her resume is assertive, showing that she can do whatever she pleases. From Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) to Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), to Mission: Impossible III (2006), she’s equally at home on any planet and with any hairstyle. Fans remember her best for her electrified tight perm of sizzling copper curls in her Felicity TV series era. Since then, her sober brunette sweep hairdos have given her a touch of elegant class.

Jeff Bridges

Even though the classic sci-fi hit TRON (1982) was the role that made him famous, Jeff Bridges has settled into the look he cultivated to play The Big Lebowski (1998), as the legendary “Dude.” The broken-in, comfortable combo of back-combed lion’s mane and hippie beard and mustache is a timeless look, broken in and comfortable as he becomes a living lesson in how to age gracefully.