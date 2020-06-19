SDCC 2020: What to Expect From the First San Diego Comic-Con at Home

The San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2020 event was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. However, the organizers made a huge announcement recently: Comic-Con will now happen online and tickets to the event are free. Dubbed as [email protected] 2020, they teased that that event will have “free parking, comfy chairs, personalized snacks, no lines, and front row seats” for the audience! This year will definitely be a dream Comic-Con event for the fans!

Here’s what you can expect in the upcoming [email protected] 2020 event!

[email protected] 2020 will happen on the same dates of SDCC 2020: July 22-26, 2020. What’s exciting about this upcoming Comic-Con is that previous SDCC 2020 exclusives will now be available to anyone who can attend the events! The organizers hope that they can bring the atmosphere of SDCC 2020 online with various programs. There will be an Online Exhibit Hall where people can see promotions, offers, and limited-edition products available only during Comic-Con. Attendees can also expect the usual panels and presentations on gaming, television, film, and more! Moreover, the SDCC 2020 organizers also have some interactive programs such as gaming and Masquerade prepared for people to enjoy in their own homes.

The best thing about this Comic-Con is that the entry is free, fans will get free badges, and an unlimited number of attendees are welcome!

Confirmed Panels

We're doing [email protected], and we're looking for questions for our cast and creators to answer for a Q&A! Ask away in the comments! #TheDragonPrince pic.twitter.com/v7CbsNgy8d — The Dragon Prince (@thedragonprince) June 13, 2020

Several shows confirmed that they will release exclusive video panels for [email protected] 2020, and the list will just grow longer as the event gets nearer. The Dragon Prince, an American-Canadian animated series for Netflix, will have its creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond over for the panel. Together with them will be the voice cast of the series including Jack Desena (Callum), Paula Burrows (Rayla), and Sasha Rojen (Ezran). The cast for the TV shows The Goldbergs, Stumptown, and Motherland: Fort Salem will also host their own panels for streaming during the event.

Another panel to look forward to in this event is Skybound’s Panels. They will be hosting two panels – one is a talk with Robert Kirkman, creator of the famous TV series, The Walking Dead. The second panel will be with the comic creators of Skybound, including Robert Kirkman, to discuss Excellence, and their latest projects.

Last, but definitely not the least, TV Guide Magazine will be bringing their annual Fan Favorites’ Panel on the virtual event. The current line up for the panel is Hale Appleman (The Magicians), Chris Chalk (Gotham, Perry Mason), Robbie Amell (Upload), Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard), Richard Harmon and Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows) and Alex Newell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist).

Other special panels will also be in attendance during the event. There will be panels talking about Making a Living Being Creative, or a talk on Creative Renaissance: How to Thrive When It’s Hard to Survive.

Exclusive SDCC 2020 Products

Image Credit: Diamond Select Toys

SDCC is never complete without the exclusive and limited-edition products. The Diamond Select Toys has already started releasing their exclusives for the event. One of these is the Tron SDCC 2020 VHS Edition Action Figure Box Set – an exclusive Tron action figure packaged in a VHS box. Other collectible exclusives fans can look forward to are the Negative Suit Spider-Man, Jack vs. Oogie Boogie from Tim Burton‘s The Night Before Christmas, and the Muppets Electric Mayhem Box Set.

Entertainment Earth, another retailer of exclusive SDCC collectibles, have also revealed their exclusives for SDCC 2020. For Dragon Ball Z fans, you will need to keep an eye out on their Super Saiyan Gohan and Piccolo Cape Action Figure 2-Pack. On the other hand, Naruto fans would want to get their hands on their Itachi and Sasuke Uchiha Action Figure 2-Pack. The Japanese company, Kotobukiya, will also be making an exclusive Ikemen Joker available during [email protected] 2020. This is their latest addition to their famous Ikemen series that feature characters like Batman and Red Robin.

DC’s Absence?

With Wonder Woman 1984 slated for release this year, people hoped that they will see Gal Galdot and Chris Pine on the panel this year. However, Warner Bros. recently announced their own virtual con called DC FanDome. The event will have panels, interviews, exclusives, and cosplay competitions among other things catered to DC fans. While there’s no confirmation from Warner Bros., it seems that it’s possible that they will be skipping the SDCC this year. On the other hand, films that will premiere later this year or next year will hopefully make an appearance on the panel. Avatar 2, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Jurassic World: Dominion are some of the films that fans hope will see on the panels this year.

Details regarding where to watch [email protected] 2020 will be released in the near future. And hopefully, things will slowly go back to normal, and SDCC will return to San Diego next year from July 22-25.

You might enjoy: