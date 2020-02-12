See 6 Animated Bedrooms Get Brought Into the Real World

Do you remember that episode of The Simpsons that ended with Homer suddenly appearing in the real world? That was freaky, right? No matter how ‘regular’ someone or something appears in an animated show, they’re still a cartoon and live by the rules of that universe. But have you ever looked at a bedroom from one of these shows and wondered what they’d look like if they were dragged into the real world we live in?

Wonder no more, because here’s how six famous animated bedrooms would look in real life:

Morty’s Bedroom (Rick and Morty)

Poor Morty’s bedroom says a lot about him. It’s geeky – how else could you explain having a statue of a buddha dressed as Darth Vader – and a bit horny and desperate, with still a few childhood toys lying around as a reminder of the more innocent times in his life. Plus there’s SCIENCE all over the place, as befits a kid who goes on the adventures that he faces with his wacky mad scientist grandfather.

Tina’s Bedroom (Bob’s Burgers)

Another awkward teenager, Tina Belcher is also caught between the trapping of her youth and the desires of her hormonal years, which is why her girly bedroom finds itself decorated with a mishmash of posters with horses mingling with boy bands with nice butts. Pastels still play a big part in the color scheme, but you can see this changing as the horse posters start to get crowded out by more and more of the owners of the butts.

Serena’s Bedroom (Sailor Moon)

Whether you call her Serena, Usagi, Bunny or Sailor Moon, this is one schoolgirl who has had an eventful life. But while she can transform herself into the leader of the Sailor Soldiers with the help of a magic brooch, Serena’s bedroom shows absolutely no sign of this chaotic other life. It’s a very Japanese bedroom, bright and minimalist with a chabudai table for studying and absolutely no evidence of superpowers or the kind of battles she fights when she’s not there.

Doug’s Bedroom (Doug)

Like most kids in their early teens, Doug is shy, insecure and self-conscious, which makes his bedroom a retreat from the world outside. It’s definitely a calming place for an imaginative dreamer with more than a little nerdiness on display, not least in the form of the World War II information poster on the wall. In this real world version, the imaginary band poster has become the Beatles, because that’s so Doug.

Glimmer’s Bedroom (She-Ra)

Glimmer is a character who has featured in both the original and modern versions of She-Ra, a princess of Bright Moon and ally of our heroine. And her bedroom is amazing, as you’d expect from a princess. She’s even got a suspended bed that you get to via golden steps that just seem to hover in midair. Maybe not the best for getting up to pee in the middle of the night, but she presumably doesn’t do that anyway.

Finn’s Bedroom (Adventure Time)

But even the floating steps pale into ‘meh’ when compared to Finn’s bedroom from Adventure Time, because he lives in a tree that is also a fort. With a shape-shifting dog. Even in real life this looks incredible, with the tree roots gnarling up the walls and general chaos on display, but the reclaimed wooden furniture and upcycling certainly offer an achievable style that you could use in your own bedrooms.

So which is your favorite real world bedroom and which design ideas are you taking from these?