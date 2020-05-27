See 6 Houses From The Sims In Real Life

The Sims has been a part of our lives for 20 years now, as incredible as that might seem. That means there are young adults out there playing it who weren’t even alive when the first game came out and the first gamers started shaping the lives of their virtual people. One of the things that has made The Sims so enduring is the ability to make homes for our characters of course, so how better to celebrate its anniversary than with these recreations of some of its most iconic houses in the real world?

The first home to get the treatment is 5 Sim Lane , home of the Goth family (Bella, Mortimer, and Cassandra), with any resemblance to the Addams Family surely coincidental even if there is a graveyard on the property. But who doesn’t love the Goths? Their home’s gothic touches shine through in the real-life depiction, which may look more normal than some spooky houses, but still has a certain… something.

215 Sim Lane also has plenty going on beneath the surface with the Pleasants not quite living up to their surname, but their home definitely has its appeal, particularly with those full-length portrait windows. If your tastes are more Mediterranean, then Sultry Springside may appeal, while the antics of the Caliente twins certainly raises the temperature there alongside the terracotta and stucco.

The Sims has never been subtle with its puns and this is best seen with the Landgraabs and their home, Affluista Mansion. Style-wise it’s a bit more Frank Lloyd Wright than Mock Tudor, which makes it stand out from your usual nouveau riche mansion, while a much more regular-looking house featured here is the one that happens to belong to an alien, Pollination Tech#9 Smith . That’s The Sims for you.

So check out these houses and how they’ve been recreated in the real world . Which one of them would you most like to live in?

5 Sim Lane – The Goth Family Home

215 Sim Lane – The Pleasant Family Home

Sultry Springside – The Caliente Household

Affluista Mansion – The Landgraab Family Home

101 Road To Nowhere – The Smith Family Home

150 Main Street – Don Lothario’s Home