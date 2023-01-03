Movies & Television

Shark Tank India season 2 episode 2 release date, time explained

Vineeta Singh smiles hearing a pitch from a door to door saleswoman on shark tank india season 2
Shark Tank India/Studio NEXT/Sony Pictures Television

What date and time will Shark Tank India season 2 episode 2 release worldwide, and how can you watch the series online?

For millions of rising entrepreneurs, shows such as Shark Tank and Dragon’s Den remain a poignant way to grow their businesses and showcase their inventions.

This week, Shark Tank India finally returned for its second season, following the series debut in December 2021.

So, how can you watch Shark Tank India online and when are new episodes set to release worldwide?

How to watch Shark Tank India season 2 online

Shark Tank India returned for season 2 on Monday, January 2; broadcast exclusively on the Sony TV network.

Shark Tank India is also available to watch digitally via the SonyLIV app, website, and YouTube channels.

SonyLIV currently provides four different subscription packages to new customers:

  • Rs 229 SonyLIV Premium plan – (One Month) 1080p video resolution across five devices
  • Rs 699 SonyLIV Premium plan – (Six Months) 1080p video resolution across five devices
  • Rs 999 SonyLIV Premium plan – (12 Months) 1080p video resolution across five devices
  • Rs 599 SonyLIV Mobile plan – (12 Months) 720p video resolution across just one mobile device

There are also various third-party deals that include an active subscription to SonyLIV, including from JioFiber.

Shark Tank India season 2 episode 2 release date and time

Shark Tank India season 2 episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, January 3.

As confirmed online by the Shark Tank India social media pages, new episodes are broadcast from 10 PM IST:

  • Pacific Time – 8:30 AM
  • Eastern Time – 11:30 AM
  • British Time – 4:30 PM
  • European Time – 5:30 PM
  • Pakistan Time – 9:30 PM
  • India Time – 10 PM
  • Philippine Time – 12:30 AM

New episodes are each weekday from 10 PM, the total episode count has not been revealed for season 2; season 1 had 35 episodes in total.

  • Shark Tank India S2 episode 1 – Monday, January 2
  • Shark Tank India S2 episode 2 – Tuesday, January 3
  • Shark Tank India S2 episode 3 – Wednesday, January 4
  • Shark Tank India S2 episode 4 – Thursday, January 5
  • Shark Tank India S2 episode 5 – Friday, January 6

