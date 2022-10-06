**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

The devil has arrived in L.A. this week in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as Charlie Cox returns to play a more comical Daredevil. With only one more episode left, we look ahead to preview Episode 9, the season finale.

Episode 8, titled Ribbit and Rip It, welcomed the annoying Leap Frog into the courtroom who was suing Luke Jacobson for a faulty suit. Matt Murdock was on hand to represent the designer and won swiftly and a budding romance soon flourished between Matt and Jen after they saved Luke from Leap Frog’s henchman/goons.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 9 Release Date and Time

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 9 is scheduled to release on Thursday, October 13, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The series is the third Marvel show on Disney Plus this year after Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, and the eighth show overall from the studio.

Following the same pattern as other Disney Plus shows, Episode 9 will arrive at Midnight PT in the US, which translates to the following times for the rest of the world:

Pacific Time: 12 AM PST

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Marvel Studios, Disney Plus.

Episode 9 Season Finale Plot Preview

Episode 8 took a turn in the narrative when She-Hulk saw red in the closing moments of the penultimate entry after Intelligencia broadcasted an intimate video of her and Matt to the Gala attendees.

Red Hulk, or Red She-Hulk, was teased as the alarm sounded, and it looks like Jen will be incarcerated next week after her destruction.

Therefore, it seems likely that Matt will stick around for the finale to help Jen get to the bottom of Intelligencia and Hulk-King.

We may also see the return of Bruce Banner in the finale and Marvel fans will want to stick around for that all-important post-credits scene.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Marvel Studios, Disney Plus.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode Guide

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show first premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment has been released weekly on Thursdays and the jury is still out on whether the series will return for Season 2.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022

– September 8, 2022 Episode 5: Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans – September 15, 2022

– September 15, 2022 Episode 6: Just Jen – September 22, 2022

– September 22, 2022 Episode 7: The Retreat – September 29, 2022

– September 29, 2022 Episode 8: Ribbit and Rip It – October 6, 2022

– October 6, 2022 Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

By Jo Craig

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

