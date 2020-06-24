Show some love for the original Playstation

The original Playstation turns 26 years old on December this year. This grey box started the legacy of being the console of choice for gamers of many generations. Playstation 5 may have already been announced, but the granddaddy of this line still deserves much love.

So do you have fond memories of the old console? You will love these Amazon finds.

Carry the memories of classic PS games wherever you go with this cute messenger bag! Open the “disc tray” gives you access to your stuff. You have to admit, this will be very eyecatching out there.

The newer Playstation models mostly come in black. That’s why the original one’s grey color is iconic. This cool jacket does not look aged, however. Instead it channels a somewhat classic look.

PlayStation Classic - Official Reveal Trailer

Released in 2018, this miniature version of the original Playstation comes preloaded with 20 iconic games including Final Fantasy VII and Tekken 3. You can connect this little console through HDMI and can play with a buddy since it comes with two controllers! If you think that is cute, wait until you see what comes next.

BEST HIT CHRONICLE 2/5 “PlayStation”(SCPH-1000)

This plastic model is the craziest Playstation find out there. Bandai, the same company that brought us Gundam plastic model kits, decided to create a 2/5 scale of the iconic console. And it is not just simply a static display: you can open the tray and spin the disc that you can pop in! You also get a controller and a memory card that you can plug in their respective slots.

It is so silly looking at the finish product that you can forget that even the console’s internal working is also replicated.

Just look at these parts that you snip off the runner. Even the controller gets a detailed board!

So before everyone gets their hands on the newest Playstation 5 by the end of the year, may these finds help you pay your respects to the console that started this gaming journey.