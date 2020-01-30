Show your Pride For Your House With These Harry Potter Hogwarts Jerseys

It doesn’t matter whether you like the death and injury-magnet of a sport J.K. Rowling calls Quidditch, being proud of your Hogwarts house ought to be mandatory. After all, it’s where the Sorting Hat placed you and sealed your fate. Now, if you don’t know where you belong just yet, you can actually check here. For everyone else, it’s time to raise your colors high with these Harry Potter Hogwarts Jerseys!

That’s right, since the movies never really made Americanized jerseys for Hogwarts houses someone else took the liberty. Now we have official apparel aptly named the Entire Wizardry Collection or as more appropriately, Harry Potter Hogwarts Jerseys. It’s a collection of the four animal insignias or mascots of the Hogwarts houses.

All of them are made in the style of American sports team jerseys for you yanks out there. You’re also in luck since the whole collection is on sale at 45 percent off. From its original price of $80, it’s now down to just $44. However, we understand that some of you prefer extreme loyalty to your Hogwarts houses so we’ve included options if you only want one or two– they’re also on sale.

If you’re a proud Gryffindor, here’s the bright red apparel with a lordly lion to show off just how brave you are.

For cunning Slytherins out there, you can have this green serpent apparel as a display of your sky-high ambition.

If you’re smart enough to annoy professor Snape, here’s some dark-hued apparel with an eagle, don’t let that wit go to waste.

Last but not least(?), Hufflepuffs… you get clothing with a badger, that’s it.

Might want to hurry and take advantage of the sale, though; you only get four days left for the discount at the time of writing.