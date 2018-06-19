In Silicon Valley season 5 (now available for digital download), Richard (Thomas Middleditch) and the team at Pied Piper have returned for another (sadly abbreviated) season to face down the biggest stumbling block to their success – themselves.

*NO SPOILER REVIEW*

For those of you who don’t know, Silicon Valley is an HBO comedy that tells the story of a handful of coders working to build the Next Big Thing in the cradle of the cutthroat world of bleeding edge technology. Created by Mike Judge (Office Space, Idiocracy, Beavis and Butthead, King of the Hill), Silicon Valley takes all-too-relevant jabs at a corporate culture that very often takes itself way too seriously.

It’s a world where a single, tiny decision, intentional or otherwise, can either destroy your life or inadvertently make you the richest and most powerful name in technology. And on Silicon Valley over the past 4 seasons, that’s happened a lot. Often to all the wrong people.

But do our heroes deserve it any more than any of them? Season 5 provides the answer.

For those who are familiar with the show and caught up to season 4, it’s no secret that last year was the final one with Erlich Bachman (TJ Miller), due to some not-so-secret behind-the-scenes disagreements between the actor and pretty much anyone involved with the show. Though while the show has moved on without the character, he is certainly not forgotten, as Erlich’s legacy (his many bad ideas and investments) lingers on for others to deal with in season 5. When Jian Yang (Jimmy O Yang), Erlich’s greatest enemy, takes advantage of his rival’s absence, it puts him in a position to become even more of a nuisance to Richard and the Pied Piper crew than Erlich’s ego and unearned percentage of power ever did.

Richard, meanwhile, finds that success, as well as his many failures, doesn’t exactly agree with him. And when friends, as well as known rivals like Gavin Belson, find a way to undermine Pied Piper at every turn, you have to wonder if the team will ever rack up a win. The entire season is so tightly written with numerous twists and turns that it’s impossible to know until the very last moment of the 8th and final episode of the season.

Yes, as I said earlier, this season is woefully short. It’s hard to say if the shorter episode run helped keep the show tight and fresh in what could have been a lacking 5th season with the loss of a major character or if it just told the story it needed to tell in that amount of time, without having to pad it with extra bits for 2 more episodes. It definitely leaves you wanting more, but certainly not unsatisfied. So that’s definitely a good thing.

I know there’s lots more story to tell with this talented and hilarious cast, all of which bring their A-game in each episode. Most of the funny this season is accomplished by our heroes doing their best to unwittingly undermine themselves in the throes of their success, especially Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) and Gilfoyle (Martin Starr), thinking they know better or ARE better than everyone else.

But it’s buttoned up, doe-eyed, and well-meaning Jared (Zach Woods) who once again utters some of the season’s most spit-take worthy lines with disturbingly deadpan efficiency. Just his mumbled asides require multiple “Did He Just Say What I Thought He Said?” rewind-and-rewatch taps on the remote (or mobile device, depending on how you watch it).

And speaking of choosing how to watch it, we’ve teamed up with the generous folks at HBO to give you the chance to own and watch season 5 for the first time or once again in all its glory with a FREE DIGITAL DOWNLOAD of the entire season!

Here’s how you can win Season 5 of Silicon Valley.

Tweet and leave a comment. Tweet every day to increase your chances of winning.

The giveaway runs from today through June 24. We’ll announce the winner on June 25.

a Rafflecopter giveaway



Hey, don’t take my word for it. Watch it yourself and make up your own mind. And even if you don’t win it from us, Silicon Valley season 5 IS AVAILABLE FOR DIGITAL DOWNLOAD NOW on all major streaming platforms.

The Silicon Valley season 5 digital download code is made available courtesy of the generous folks at HBO. However, the giveaway is available to only residents of the United States and Canada age 18 and over, due to strong language and adult situations.