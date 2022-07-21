Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 57 Release Date, Time, Where to read and more

The popular Manhwa Solo-Max Level Newbie has successfully released 56 chapters that accumulated a lot of appreciation. The time is here when the author will release Chapter 57, and fans can’t hold on to their curiosity to know the exact release date and time of the chapter.

Chapter 57 of the Manhwa, titled Mother of the dead ‘Pendariel,’ was all about the intense fight between Anubis and the main protagonist Jinhyeouk. Anubis played it hard and almost killed Jinhyeouk, but fortunately, Jin used his intellect and won the battle. Now, the community is eager to see the aftermath of the battle.

Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 57 will be released on Friday, July 22, 2022. Based on your time zone differences, the below time schedule may help you to track the upcoming chapter:

Pacific Timing-9.00 AM

Central Timing-11.00 AM

Eastern Timing- 12:00 PM

British Timing- 5.00 PM

Indian Timing- 9.30 PM

Austalia Timing- 2.00 AM (July 23rd)

Where do I read the upcoming chapter of Jinhyeouk’s story?

Solo Max Level Newbie Chapter 57 releases on the upcoming Friday on the official website of Naver Webtoon. No other website supports the works of the author but several website offers pirated copies of the Manhwa chapters. Hence, to have a safe reading experience, we suggest you to read the upcoming chapter on the official website.

What is the Manhwa about?

Solo Max Level Newbie revolves around a gaming Nutuber (parody of Youtuber) named Jinhyeouk. The game he plays all the time to earn a living suddenly goes down, so Jin thinks of other career options. However, as he has seen every aspect of the game till the end, he decides to give it a shot and invest all his time in playing Tower of Trials. After finishing the game, he gets a message stating the game’s second batch will soon arrive.

Jin thought of it as a prank message, so he decided not to take it seriously. Soon, he gets shocked to see the game becoming a reality and decides to finish it and earn a glorious life by winning it.