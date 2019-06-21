Some of the most popular mobile games of all-time

With the amazing advancements in technology, some of the games available for us to download on our mobile phones are frankly insane. We’ve come a long, long way in a short space of time, haven’t we?

Long gone are the days where Snake was the main attraction when it came to mobile phone gaming. In fact, such classics have simply fallen into the background and have been overtaken by the slickly designed, smoother and more up to date games with excellent graphics that we have available to us today.

Variety is key too, with all types of games on offer. Whether your preference is to listen to the sounds of the Amazonian jungle and play secrets of the amazon slots, teach your friend a lesson at 8 Ball Pool or catch that elusive Pokemon you’ve been searching months for, then there is almost certainly a mobile game for you.

With so many classic mobile games to choose from, though, we thought we’d highlight some of the best and most popular of all-time below.

Pokemon Go

An augmented reality game, highlighting just how far technology has come, Pokemon Go has been a massive hit since its release in the summer of 2016. Part of the Pokemon franchise, the game uses the mobile devices GPS to locate, capture, battle and train a trainer’s Pokemon, which appear in the player’s real-world location. Free to play, Pokemon Go burst onto the scene and hasn’t looked back since, with it being one of the most used and most profitable mobile apps in 2016.

PUBG Mobile

Bringing in a staggering $146million of revenue in May 2019, PUBG Mobile is the most popular mobile game around at the moment. Playing as a mercenary who parachutes onto an island with up to 99 other players, upon landing, players search for various weapons, ammunition or armour in a last-man-standing death match. Sounds pretty brutal, right? Well, it is. The original version of the game, released on PC, was hugely successful too, with the mobile version now creating the exact same sort of buzz after making its transition into mobile rather successfully, judging by the numbers it’s bringing in.

Angry Birds

A simple but effective game, Angry Birds was massive at one point. The aim of the game is to save the eggs of multi-coloured birds from falling into the hands of their enemy, the green coloured pigs. Apparently inspired by the game Crush the Castle, Angry Birds has gone down in history as one of the most popular ever and attracted massive audiences, partly down to its low price, but also because of the fun gameplay and its comical style. Its popularity has led to the creation of an abundance of spin-offs, with merchandise available, Angry Birds games created for PC and games consoles, a televised animated series and even a feature film.

Clash of Clans

After coming out in 2012, Clash of Clans has dominated Apple’s App Store. So much so, that in 2013, its development studio, Supercell, raked in $892million in revenue, with the app bringing in up to $5.15million per day. Simply staggering numbers, really. The idea of the game is to defend a fortifying base from invading players and their clans, whilst also raiding rival bases in the hope of finding various resources. An addictive game, Clash of Clans is clever because logging off means a player will leave their whole base wide open for a raid, meaning players stay glued to their screens as they simply don’t want all their hard work to come undone.