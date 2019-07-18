This Spider-Man Smartphone Stand Will Make Your Spider Senses Tingle

Tell Peter Parker to call off his date with Mary Jane tonight, because Spider-Man is going to be busy. Lucky for him, it’s not a crime or some costumed wackos preoccupying him, but you. Yes, you… and your fixation to your smartphone. Spidey will be busy handling your phone for you whenever you’re watching his films on Netflix thanks to the Spider-Man Smartphone Stand.

Don’t feel bad about him, it’s not like he won’t feel so good doing it. Anyway, the exact item’s name is the Spider-Man Cable Guy Controller & Smartphone Stand, but that’s longer than his web and our patience so let’s call it Spider-Man Smartphone Stand. It can be yours for only $29 and Spidey’s pretty cool with it, holding your phone and all while you watch meme clips of Tobey Maguire on YouTube.

Of course, it’s an official Spider-Man or Marvel merchandise and comes in at 8″ tall. It’s not just phones Spidey will hold for you, but also Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Pro controllers. As such, it also comes included with a 2-meter micro-USB cable for when you need to charge your devices.

When not holding your stuff, the Spider-Man Smartphone Stand can also double as a Spidey bust; so you can better show your appreciation and idolatry to the web-crawler.

You’ll find Spider-Man quite versatile, able to hold a multitude of phones of different shapes and sizes, though only one at a time. Regardless, it’s a must-have for any Spider-fan especially if you liked his latest movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home. The best part? You won’t hear him complain about holding your phone.

So, if you ever want to impress Mr. Stark with your ingenuity (or clever laziness), then this Spider-Man Smartphone Stand is perfect for you. Don’t worry, it won’t turn to dust or anything.