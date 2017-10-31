Stan Lee’s LA Comic-Con 2017’s Best Halloween Cosplay

Stan (the Man) Lee and his LA Comic-Con took over downtown LA once again over the Halloween weekend with a bigger show than ever for the 7th year in a row! More than 100,000 attendees were expected to fill the Los Angeles Convention Center, most of them in full costume. After all, isn’t a comic convention during Halloween THE perfect time to be bringing your cosplay A-game?

Of course, it all wasn’t about cosplay. Stan Lee’s LA Comic-Con 2017 had big stars (Dwayne Johnson promoting the new Jumanji movie), big concerts (The Black Eyed Peas), tributes to lost icons (Adam West), reunions (Fairly Oddparents cast), looks at the past and possible future of classic TV shows (Quantum Leap), comedy legends (Drew Carey brought the Price is Right wheel with him!), and all of the legendary comic creators you could handle (Mark Silvestri, Rob Liefeld, Neal Adams, and countless others). Oh yeah, and Stan Lee was there presiding over it all.

You can check out pictures and video of some of those big stars and big moments here, but we’ve got a bunch of our favorite cosplay at this year’s Stan Lee LA Comic-Con (starting with a video featuring all of the Ricks and Morty’s we could find) just below:





What does next year hold for Stan Lee’s LA Comic-Con? Next year’s show is just a year away…