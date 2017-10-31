Stan Lee’s LA Comic-Con 2017 Brings Out the Big Stars

Stan Lee's LA Comic-Con 2017

Stan Lee’s LA Comic-Con 2017 blew a Halloween sized hole in downtown LA this past weekend with tens of thousands of fans coming out to see the biggest names in pop culture in movies, TV, video games, cosplay, and of course, comics.

Here is just a sample of the big goings-on that dominated Stan Lee’s LA Comic-Con, once again making it one of the biggest geeky Southern California events of the year:

  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson charmed the audience to promote the new Jumanji movie. He even added us to his Instagram feed. (Look into the crowd. I’m the one wearing the shirt.)
  • The Black Eyed Peas promoted their new Marvel comic, Masters of the Sun (featuring a Stan Lee cameo, natch) and performed live at the Halloween Cosplay Ball Saturday night.
  • Drew Carey showed up with the Big Prize Wheel from “The Price is Right” and let an endless line of fans take a spin for fun and prizes.

  • There was a tribute to the late, great(est) Batman, Adam West, by his former co-stars Burt Ward and Lee Meriweather and hosted by Batman fans and friends of Adam West, Kevin Smith and Ralph Garman.

  • Entertainment Weekly moderated a tribute to the iconic sci-fi series Quantum Leap featuring series creator Don Bellisario and star Scott Bakula (Mr Bellisario even confirmed that he has a completed script for a potential Quantum Leap movie already finished, should anyone want to make it.).

    Here’s just a few quick glances around the convention and from some of our favorite panels:


    And those were just on the Hot Topic Main Stage, right there on the huge exhibition hall floor! There were dozens of other panels stretched out through the convention center and special events, giveaways, and meetups around every corner. There were even 2 nights of off-site parties for those who wanted to keep the action going long after the doors closed.

    Of course, being Halloween, there was no shortage of people dressed up for the occasion, but you can check out more than 30 of our favorite cosplayers here.

    See you next year at Stan Lee’s LA Comic-Con 2018!

