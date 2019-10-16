These Star Trek Vulcan Earbuds Will Ensure You Live Longer & More Prosperous

Fellow Trekkies! It’s time to dig out the Starfleet uniforms whether it’s for Commander Kirk, Riker, or *ahem* Lieutenant Uhura; because Star Trek is on a roll again! CBS Studios has recently announced Star Trek: Picard and it’s every bit as nostalgic as ever. Sadly, our favorite Vulcan is going to have to take a backseat to Patrick Stewart. So while Spock is warming the bench, let his big Vulcan ears warm yours using the Star Trek Vulcan earbuds!

What is it? It’s only one of the best combinations of pop culture and technology ever. They’re Bluetooth/wired viable earbuds/earphones fashioned to look like a Vulcan’s ears. With the Star Trek Vulcan earbuds, all you need is the fancy haircut and the sassy eyebrows, maybe throw in a blue long-sleeved shirt and voila! You’re a walking logician with a penchant to be unfeeling. It’s also your lucky day since the officially licensed Star Trek Vulcan earbuds are on sale at 30 percent off. From its original price of $49.99, it’s now down to $34.99 though we imagine such a deal won’t last long.

The earphones come with their own soft rubber ear protectors with replacements included. Meanwhile, they’re also Bluetooth compatible and have their own inline remote and microphone. If you plan to use it wirelessly because that’s the future, you can have up to five hours of talk time before you’d need to recharge them for two hours. A USB cable is also included for charging.

Let’s not forget the most important part of these earphones: the Vulcan ears. They come in a lighter hue to people won’t mistake you for Romulan and they have just the right pointiness to indicate your lack of emotions. We assure you cadet, purchasing these Star Trek Vulcan earbuds is the logical choice.

Shop for Ugly Halloween Sweaters at FUN.com!