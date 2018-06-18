“Wine, however illogical, Mr. Spock, is recognized as a command prerogative.”

We couldn’t agree more.

Red, white, or rosé – it doesn’t matter which you prefer. You must have these Star Trek wine stoppers.

Even if having an unfinished bottle of wine is as rare as a blue moon for you, these Star Trek wine stoppers are simply too awesome to pass up.

Metallic Editions are cast, buffed and sealed upon order. The flat bottom wine stopper allows you to display your geek side proudly with ease! Now you don’t have to throw it in a junk draw resulting in your functional work of art getting scratched and worn. If your not a wine lover that’s OK too. These bottle stoppers fit most bottles including bath oils!: * Fits wine, oil, vinegar and bath oil bottles

* Solid FDA kitchen grade stainless steel

* FDA nitrile o-rings fit majority of bottles

*Stopper piece designed and patented by Ruth Niles All Pieces of this product are made in the USA!

These Star Trek wine stoppers are the creation of Mike Gaiss. Get them here.