It may very well be the biggest day in every geek’s calendar. Happy May the Fourth!

Whether you’re stuck at home or at the office, we’re sure you’re doing something to mark this day. I’m at home, as usual, and if you’re like me, there’s one thing I can count on: coffee.

And what better way to mark Star Wars Day than a Twitter thread all about Star Wars characters and how they make their coffee?

Thanks to Violet Wilson, we have something to keep us entertained, lockdown notwithstanding.

So, how does Obi Wan make his coffee?

Star Wars Characters and how they make their coffee: a thread Obi Wan makes French press coffee and gently uses just the weight of his hand to lower the filter, so that the sediment isn’t overly disturbed and the acidity is controlled. pic.twitter.com/2q3ca0Ei2I — Violet Wilson (@ViWiWrites) April 28, 2020

Want something more obvious? It doesn’t get obviouser than this.

Kylo Ren uses an Aeropress because like, come on, just LOOK AT IT pic.twitter.com/rrNnqgpbAw — Violet Wilson (@ViWiWrites) April 28, 2020

And Rey? Of course, we can’t forget Rey.

Rey only drinks gas station coffee with hazelnut creamer and she does not understand why everyone is all up in arms about it pic.twitter.com/VSxQhwS002 — Violet Wilson (@ViWiWrites) April 28, 2020

Going over to the dark side…

Vader likes it when things coordinate. pic.twitter.com/ncXMnDVRJT — Violet Wilson (@ViWiWrites) April 28, 2020

And then a touch of sophistication…

Padmé uses a Japanese cold brew coffee system that her mother gave her because it’s as much art as it is a method of preparation. pic.twitter.com/eOzY8hgobu — Violet Wilson (@ViWiWrites) April 28, 2020

Want coffee yet?

Here’s more.

For those who just want a cup of joe, pronto:

Finn has a keurig because Jesus Christ not every thing has to be a beautiful tea ceremony in the morning for crying out loud he just wants a nice cup of coffee to go thank you very much pic.twitter.com/hRP50e6zRE — Violet Wilson (@ViWiWrites) April 28, 2020

And if you just want to get right to it…

BB8 just cuts to the chase pic.twitter.com/GylpXW3f8P — Violet Wilson (@ViWiWrites) April 28, 2020

