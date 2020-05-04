Star Wars Characters and How They Make Their Coffee

It may very well be the biggest day in every geek’s calendar. Happy May the Fourth!

Whether you’re stuck at home or at the office, we’re sure you’re doing something to mark this day. I’m at home, as usual, and if you’re like me, there’s one thing I can count on: coffee.

And what better way to mark Star Wars Day than a Twitter thread all about Star Wars characters and how they make their coffee?

Thanks to Violet Wilson, we have something to keep us entertained, lockdown notwithstanding.

So, how does Obi Wan make his coffee?

Want something more obvious? It doesn’t get obviouser than this.

And Rey? Of course, we can’t forget Rey.

Going over to the dark side…

And then a touch of sophistication…

Want coffee yet?

Here’s more.

For those who just want a cup of joe, pronto:

And if you just want to get right to it…

