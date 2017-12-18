Win Star Wars Christmas Ornaments

Just when you thought we’re done with giving away stuff for the year…

Thanks to artist Mike Gaiss, we’ve got something – no, some things – that y’all will want. It may be a tad late, but if you keep your Christmas tree up till the end of the year (or the 12th Day of Christmas), then you can still use these Star Wars ornaments.

And trust us, you’ll want to hang them up.

Whatever side you belong to, you’ll be happy (if being a winner isn’t enough to make you happy), as we’re giving away a Yoda ornament and a Vader ornament.

How do you like that candy cane lightsaber?

These ornaments are handmade, made of laminate and vinyl.

Nice to know:

4″ round

Christmas Ornaments printed on 70 lb Matte photo paper

5mil hot lamination front and back

Hole punched and hook included

Signed by Artist on Back

Mike makes other stuff, like waterproof stickers and ref magnets. Who wouldn’t want these magnets on their fridge?

Check out more at Mike’s Etsy shop. Learn more about the artist and his work from his website.

You can also find him on:

The giveaway

So, this week, you get a chance to win two Star Wars Christmas ornaments – Yoda and Vader. All you need to do is tweet, comment, and unlock other entries in the widget below.

A few important things…

The giveaway starts today, December 18 (Monday) and ends on December 20 (Wednesday).

The winner will be announced on December 21 (Thursday).

The giveaway is limited to U.S. residents.

You can tweet once a day, every day, to get more entries.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

