Straight to the point, we’ll go – Happy Star Wars Day 2018!

Our treat for you is simple. A chockful of data for the stats nerd.

Howtowatch has this graphic compiling the most beloved Star Wars movies, and we thought what better time to share this with you than on Star Wars Day?

With the last few Star Wars movies wreaking havoc across the world, tearing apart the fandom, it would be interesting to find out which parts of the world like which movie best, wouldn’t it?

Here are the numbers – and they don’t lie – which may or may not support your own opinion. If they do, then you’ll have something to back you up the next time arguments about the best Star Wars movies come up. A quick rundown of the most popular Star Wars movies:

6 countries like-like Star Wars: Episode I—The Phantom Menace

4 countries prefer Star Wars: Episode II—Attack of the Clones

6 countries love Star Wars: Episode III—Revenge of the Sith

14 countries adore Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 countries cheer for Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope

4 countries get behind Star Wars: Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back

No one likes Star Wars: Episode VI—Return of the Jedi

10 countries love Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens

3 countries root for Star Wars: Episode VIII—The Last Jedi

Interesting tidbits from the researchers:

Israel’s favorite was Phantom Menace which makes sense given that it featured Israeli-born actress Natalie Portman in one of her first mainstream leading roles. We couldn’t help but notice all the nations that love Revenge of the Sith are nations that were heavily affected by the Nazi regime during World War II. Perhaps the tragedy of a galaxy falling prey to the schemes of an evil emperor resonated particularly strongly with these nations as a result? It was a close race to determine the worldwide favorite, but with 14 out of 60 countries standing behind it, we officially declare Rogue One: A Star Wars Story the winner.

The Most Popular Star Wars Movies Around the World

For more detailed information on each country’s choice(s), take a look here.

May the 4th be with you!