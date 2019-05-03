Guess what day it is tomorrow?

I don’t have to say it, do I?

In honor of one of the most important days of the year, we’re sending some groovy eye candy your way.

There are undies, and there are Star Wars Disco undies.

Yep, Star Wars and disco. The perfect throwback to when the first movie was released.

Thanks to the guys at MeUndies, we all can make sure that we can wear our geek loud and proud – inside as well as outside. You can wear your favorite geek t-shirt or dress and complete the ensemble with these Star Wars disco undies. Of course, only the deserving will be rewarded with the eye candy. ;)

The MeUndies Star Wars Disco undies collection has just dropped – perfect timing for May the 4th, naturally.

The collection features groovy prints: Death Star Disco, Yub Nub, and Lightsabers. The undies are available in 3-packs, and prices range from $45-$78.

Feast your eyes, then get yours here.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More Star Wars undies