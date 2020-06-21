Star Wars’ daddy issues

Darth Vader and Han Solo may be Star Wars’ coolest characters, but they are not necessarily good at being fathers.

I doubt this, but if you haven’t seen Star Wars, then click away. Spoilers ahead.

Dad Vader

The Dark Lord of the Sith, for one, did not have the best first encounters with his twins, Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa: he chops off his son’s hand in the Episode V while he tortures his daughter in Episode IV. If your goal is to get your kids to join you in the quest to rule the galaxy, hurting them is not exactly the best strategy out there.

Aside from tempting Luke into joining the dark side to saving him from Emperor Palpatine, we don’t really see much about Dad Vader. But that doesn’t stop people from imagining how he would have done as a father. Like this poster that shows him doing daddy stuff with the twins.

Or how about these two books on father and son moments and dealing with a little princess?

Gone Solo

Han Solo and Leia Organa’s offspring did not grow up exactly as anyone would have wanted. You know, joining the enemy in a quest to rule the galaxy through might and fear. And it sounds like what his grandfather wanted to do in the first trilogy.

Han Solo was not a perfect father to his own son, and we find out that he was gone from Kylo Ren a.k.a. Ben’s and Leia’s lives for quite a while. But that doesn’t stop him from being looked up as a father figure by Rey in Episode 7. But we all know what happens later in that movie.

But despite this sorry stab through the chest, the connection between estranged father and son is rekindled in Episode 9, at least in Ben’s mind in this touching scene.

Fans argue that the story of Star Wars is the story of the Skywalkers. If we can have a different reading on that, we can say that it is also a story of having bad fathers. But despite their shortcomings on their respective kids, Darth Vader’s and Han Solo’s imperfections enhance their characters as a whole.