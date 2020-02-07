Star Wars Filming Locations You Can Actually Visit

Thanks to the release of The Rise of Skywalker, and the launch of The Mandalorian on Disney’s streaming service, Star Wars has never been bigger. If you’re looking to get in the mood for new Star Wars content, you might take a look through the other films of the franchise and refresh your memory.

On the other hand, you might actually hop onto a plane and head off in search of some of the filming locations used in the series, which have been documented in a new infographic from Holiday Hypermarket.

Over the course of 11 films (if you include the two spin-offs, Rogue One and Solo), the action has taken place over salt flats, deserts, mountains, snowbound wastes and upmarket palaces. To make it all convincing, location scouts have arguably contributed just as much as camera crews, boom-mic operators and screenwriters.

In fact, if the deserts of Tunisia hadn’t been identified as a location for Tatooine, it’s unlikely that the original film would have taken shape in quite the way it did. At the same time, the ice planet Hoth came to be on the surface of a glacier in Norway. And then, for the iconic forest moon of Endor in Return of the Jedi, the Redwood National Park in California was called upon.

When the time came to shoot the prequel trilogy, the action shifted to the European mainland. The Palace of Caserta in Italy was where the Theed scenes in The Phantom Menace were shot, while Lake Como made an appearance in Attack of the Clones. The lava planet Mustafar was represented by the slopes of Mount Etna, with a few CGI lava flows thrown in for good measure.

While it’s not entirely clear where the action will unfold in the ninth instalment in the saga, the trailer has revealed a few tantalising snippets of the key set pieces. There’s a submerged Star Destroyer, where Rey will engage in another lightsaber duel with Kylo Ren, and Emperor Palpatine will turn up to provide some nostalgia-inducing villainy!