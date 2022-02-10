Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Release Date Revealed Following Boba Fett Finale

Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett just wrapped up its first season today and now we know just how long we will have to wait for more Disney Plus Star Wars goodness with the official reveal of the premiere date for Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Ewan McGregor’s return as Obi-Wan Kenobi had been rumored for years it felt like, but it was finally confirmed back in 2019 for Disney Plus.

With Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett having its finale today, fans were wondering how long they would have to wait for the next Disney Plus series and now we have that answer.

Following the finale of The Book of Boba Fett today, Disney didn’t wait long to discuss the future of Star Wars on Disney Plus with some information about Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited Original series, starts streaming May 25 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XCV1xQZhDR — Star Wars (@starwars) February 9, 2022

As revealed in the above tweet, the release date for Obi-Wan Kenobi will be on May 25, 2022. This comes after many rumors and supposed leaks that stated it was going to debut on May 4th for the popular May The 4th day that people celebrate the series on now.

Even though May 4th is a Wednesday and would have been a perfect fit, the official May 25 release date is also very fitting as well. In fact, May 25, 1977 was the day that the very first Star Wars film, A New Hope was released in theaters.

That means that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be starting on the 45th anniversary of where Star Wars first began, with Obi-Wan also playing a major role in that film. While we do not have official confirmation, it is expected that the series will run for six episodes, so you can count on seeing the following episodes week by week.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast and Details

Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi brings back Ewan McGregor in the title role of course, but he isn’t the only returning actor in the series. One of the big announcements in the past was that Hayden Christensen would also be a part of the show and would be reprising his role as Anakin/Darth Vader.

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars

Bonnie Please as Beru Lars

Kumail Nanjiani as TBA

Rupert Friend as TBA

Sung Kang as TBA

O’Shea Jackson as TBA

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place around a decade after Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, with Kenobi in hiding on Tatooine. While we thought he was just merely staying hidden for most of those years, it appears there is much more story to tell in the year leading up to when Luke Skywalker meets him in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.