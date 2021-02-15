Stay Calm & Sip Tea With this Avatar: The Last Airbender Tea Set

It’s so much easier to say “stay calm” or “keep calm” and all those platitudes that are very popular in these chaotic times, but with good tea and this Avatar: The Last Airbender Tea Set, it might just be a bit easier. After all, as Sheldon has repeatedly told us, whenever someone is in a mood or a sad situation, offering them a hot beverage is a must. With this tea set, comfort is more likely to be had.

Sharing tea with a fascinating stranger is one of life’s true delights, says our favorite Fire Nation uncle. If you need your daily tea fix, then this tea set will suit you just fine.

Product Description:

This tea set comes with a teapot and a cup, both of which are made out of ceramic. The teapot comes with a bamboo handle and holds 26 ounces of your favorite tea. It also has Uncle Iroh on the side! The matching teacup holds 5 ounces, making it the perfect cup for small sips of tea. Just make sure to gently hand wash this set to keep it looking fabulous!

If tea is not your, well, cup of tea, don’t despair, for there we have a bunch of other stuff that might catch your eye.

Who doesn’t like ramen? And even if you don’t, you’ll certainly find some use for these ramen bowls.

Take garden gnomes to a different dimension with this Aang Garden Gnome. Gnothing more gneeds to be said.

Feel like shopping for other merch? We’ve got ya: Merchandise for geeks

Don’t miss Why Avatar The Last Airbender is One of the Best Animated Shows Ever

—

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. That means we may earn a small amount when you make a purchase – at no extra cost to you. Thank you for your support!