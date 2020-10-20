It’s a common belief that movie adaptations don’t give enough justice to books. However, there are adaptations out there that nail it. On the other hand, there are also books that you wish you could see on a big screen. To see it reenacted in real life. An example would be Stephen King‘s books. In fact, his stories are so good that there are over 80 movie adaptations from his works alone. But with 61 novels, 5 non-fiction books, and around 200 short stories – there are still stories of his we would want to get an adaptation. Below is our list of Stephen King books we’d love to get adapted. Tell us what’s yours.

Duma Key

Duma Key is a 2008 psychological horror novel. While some say that a film adaptation was in the works for Duma Key, no further news has been announced.

Set in Florida, Duma Key tells the story of Edgar Freemantle who lost his arm in a construction site accident. Afterwards, his marriage also ends in divorce. In hopes of recovering from these tragic incidents, his psychologist suggested he move to Florida, and to take up painting again. He soon finds out that his paintings have a power in them that he cannot control.

The tenacity of love, the perils of creativity, the mysteries of memory and the nature of the supernatural–Stephen King gives us a novel as fascinating as it is gripping and terrifying.

Insomnia

Insomnia is one of Stephen King’s older works since it was released in 1994. Just like the famous novel and movie, It, Insomnia is set in Derry, Maine.

It is the story of Ralph Roberts, a recent widower, who seems to keep waking up earlier and earlier as time goes by. From 3:15, to 3:02, to 2:45, to 2:15…until eventually, he couldn’t fall asleep anymore. Soon enough, he notices something different in his surroundings; that they might be hallucinations. Soon enough, he experiences the terror that has been going around Derry, Maine.

Insomnia is a mix of sci-fi and horror which seems to be an interesting enough combination to have an interesting enough movie adaptation.

The Long Walk

You may (or may not) be aware that Stephen King actually publishes some of his stories under a pseudonym: Richard Bachman. The Long Walk is one of those novels.

The Long Walk is actually one of Stephen King’s first novels – but it’s not one of the first ones to get published. It is actually a dystopian novel where people live under a totalitarian government. In this world, there is a contest; a walking contest where a hundred teenage boys participate in a 450-mile walking marathon. The last one standing wins and whoever wins gets to have anything he wishes as a prize. However, the contest is also a cruel one where if they stop walking, or they fail to walk at a speed of four miles per hour – there’ll be punishment.

This is a dystopian story that we would love to see on the big screen. It’s also a great challenge for filmmakers to make the story as interesting as it is in the books.

Rage

Rage is another one of Stephen King’s novels published under the name Richard Bachman. It is actually the first novel he published under the pseudonym back in 1977.

The story revolves around Charlie Decker that has problems following authority. Due to this, he kills a teacher and takes his class as hostage. The book tells what happened that led him to do what he did, as well as detailing the personalities of his classmates. Rage is basically a story about a school shooting and due to the sensitive topic – and the fact that it’s actually associated with a number of incidents in the US in the 80s and 90s – publishing of the copies has been stopped.

The Regulators

The Regulators is another novel published under Stephen King’s pseudonym. Moreover, this novel is actually considered as a “mirror novel” with Desperation – a novel published under the name Stephen King. While Desperation already has a TV film adaptation, The Regulators still has none.

This novel is basically about a group of “regulators” with shotguns who suddenly disturb a peaceful town in Ohio by shooting anyone who goes outside. The place suddenly becomes a slaughter field and it’s all because of an evil creature named Tak who possesses the body of an autistic boy.

The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon

This is a 1999 psychological thriller novel with plans to have a movie adaptation by George Romero. However, with the passing of the filmmaker, plans of the movie for The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon didn’t push through.

The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon is a story about a young girl named Trisha who gets separated from her family after a bathroom break during a hike with her mother and brother. As she gets more lost in the forest, she turns to her Walkman and listens to baseball games; hoping that her hero, Tom Gordon, a member of the Boston Red Sox, will save her.

A classic story that engages our emotions at the most primal level, The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, explores our deep dread of the unknown and the extent to which faith can conquer it. It is a fairy tale grimmer than Grimm, but aglow with a girl’s indomitable spirit.

