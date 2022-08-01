Movies & Television

Stephen Strange's sister revealed in Multiverse of Madness concept art

By Jo Craig

NY Special Screening of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Marvel concept artists have often unveiled their designs after the feature has been released, providing fans with a peek at scraped ideas or alternate visions.

We reveal the designs of one artist who depicted Stephen Strange’s previously unspoken sister.

Directed by The Evil Dead’s Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will cross dimensions and introduce characters beyond our wildest imagination, reuniting Benedict Cumberbatch’s titular sorcerer with Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, whilst introducing Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Multiverse of Madness introduced Stephen’s sister Donna

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness revealed in the MCU that Stephen Strange had a sister, Donna, who died under tragic circumstances.

Sinister Strange brought about Donna’s accident when she and Stephen were playing on a frozen lake and she accidentally fell through.

Stephen was sadly unable to save her which is the reason why he became a doctor in the future.

Darrell Warner reveals Stephen Strange’s sister

Concept artist Darrell Warner recently shared images of his artwork on Instagram, including a flashback scene of Donna.

One image shows Donna standing on the frozen lake in winter attire under a full moon, which is thought to be right before she fell through the ice. Another image shows Stephen on the same lake watching on.

Warner’s post also confirmed that the flashback art was a product of following writer and director Scott Derrickson’s earlier script before Sam Raimi took over.

Marvel fans react to Donna’s near involvement

The Marvel fandom agrees that this tidbit in Multiverse of Madness was a surprising addition to Stephen Strange’s arc in the movie.

One fan believed that “we got robbed” of this new level of torment for Stephen during the movie.

Another fan thought they should have shown Stephen and his sister during the memory lane scene with America, which would have given the reveal more weight later on.

