Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp recently appeared in an Easter Egg-filled Amazon commercial with some pretty subtle references to the show.

Stranger Things fans have been patiently awaiting season 5 of the smash hit Netflix series ever since ‘big bad’ Vecna introduced himself to Hawkins last year. Stranger Things 4, which was split up into two parts, was released over a year ago, and yet there’s still no concrete news as to when the new series will be released. As a result, die-hard fans have been desperate to get their hands on any bit of Stranger Things content they can. And while it’s not exactly a new trailer, a new Amazon commercial featuring actor Noah Schnapp – and several series references – is just about ticking fans over.

Photo by Kristy Sparow/WireImage

Stranger Things favorite stars in new Amazon commercial filled with Easter Eggs

Noah Schnapp is famous for playing Will Byers in Stranger Things. The 18-year-old actor is also famous for his role in Bridge of Spies (2015) and as the voice of Charlie Brown in the animated The Peanuts Movie. When he’s not acting, Schnapp is usually at the University of Pennsylvania where he is majoring in entrepreneurship and innovation.

That’s probably why he’s the perfect choice to star in a new Amazon commercial titled Dormz, which shows how young people can save on kitting out their dorm rooms by shopping online at Amazon.

In the advert, Schnapp plays a young student (so not that much of a stretch) who gives us a tour of their dorm room. The tour includes his eclectic hat collection, “fully” stocked mini-fridge, and the place where he gets his best thinking done (it’s not what you think).

The commercial also features several Stranger Things references, includinghis bootcut jeans shorts from Stranger Things season 3, and a reference to Will Byers’ infamous bowl cut.

Check it out below:

Fans were loving the advert which included Stranger Things reference

Fans of Stranger Things were loving Schnapp’s new commercial and flooded the video’s comments with high praise for the actor.

‘Not the Will Byers bowl cut reference’, one fan wrote.

‘This is the funniest ad I’ve ever seen lol’, another added.

‘lmao the jean shorts remind me of his booty shorts in s3’, a third wrote.

The commercial also features references to Schnapp’s real life too, including the fact he recently took on a part-time job as a lifeguard. He said at the time: “It’s kind of a ‘just for fun thing…I’ve kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things, so it’s kind of kept me grounded.”

Despite his fame and fortune, Noah has managed to stay grounded throughout his college experience. After being accepted in 2021, he decided to have the full college experience by sharing a dorm, eating in the dining hall, and using communal showers.

It seems the new Amazon commercial is a pretty accurate reflection of Noah’s experiences of late.

Gaming Trailers