Subverse is a More Relatable Black Mirror That You Need to Watch

Ever get the feeling you’ve been spending too much time on the internet for your leisure? It’s really not hard to not feel that these days; the internet, is a widespread and practically uncharted territory in modern society. Pointing or accepting out its destructiveness, however, is the hard part. Hence, that’s the monumental task the web-series Subverse set out to do.

Subverse is a passion project consisting of short films chronicling society’s addiction to the internet through the eyes of one man. It is written by Joseph White; he also created the award-winning short film THE BRAIN HACK. Meanwhile, Julian Rad – a one-man film crew, produces the currently ongoing web-series.

Black Mirror-esque

Subverse‘s representation of our society and the internet is a little more akin to Black Mirror‘s, however. It gives us a peek into a not-so-distant and not-so-unlikely future where people can interface with the internet biologically via hypodermic needle injected into their bloodstream. In a sense, the internet has become a drug for people. It allows people to safely hallucinate in their own immersive digital playground.

The web-series which is present on YouTube and IGTV, also explores how we have become dependent on the internet for basic social interactions. Moreover, it shows us how people become detached to real-life. The protagonists and most of the characters are nameless but they are all relatable; they have come to represent several aspects of the internet altogether.

Support it on Patreon

Due to the show’s cultural and artistic importance, it has garnered several awards – 11 to be exact, including Best Sci-Fi Series at London Short Series Festival, Best Episodic at the Infinity Film Festival Beverly Hills, and the Future Vision Award at the Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival, and more.

As mentioned before, Subverse is currently ongoing. It only has two episodes at the moment. The third one is still under production but already has a preview. You can actually support the web-series if you want more of it, just head on over to the official Patreon page of Subverse.