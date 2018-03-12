It’s not every day that you get to wear a suit (unless that’s what your job entails) – much less wear a comic book-themed suit that is appropriate at any business setting.

You’re already familiar with FUN.com, who have the funnest (yes…) suits out there. A while back, we held a Batman cardigan giveaway, so you know this is going to be a blast.

This month being Women’s Month, we thought it’d be perfect to give away something suits designed especially for women. But they’re not just any suits – they’re DC Comics women’s suits!

For a complete outfit, FUN.com has a boyfriend blazer, a one-button blazer, trousers, and a pencil skirt.

They’re classy and tasteful on the outside, and comic FUN on the inside.

On top of this giveaway, FUN.com is holding a sale (up to 75% OFF!). You can find anything from DC Comics suits to Marvel suits to Doctor Who suits!

They say everyone has to have at least one piece of clothing he/she can wear for a formal occasion. You might as well make it something you’ll enjoy wearing.

So, if you don’t want to buy just yet, that’s what the giveaway is for.

We’re giving away TWO suits – that’s a combo, so two items each – to two winners. The winners can choose their prize(s).

The only restriction is that participants have to be in the US.

The giveaway starts today, March 12 and ends on Sunday, March 18. The winners will be announced

To join, you simply have to tweet about the giveaway. You can tweet once a day, every day. When you tweet, you can unlock other options to get more entries.

Ready to suit up? Go for it!

