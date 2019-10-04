Surprise Trick-Or-Treaters With This White Eye Doorbell Prop

It’s that time of the year again where you can actually scare people to death without the risk of getting sent to jail. Of course, we don’t recommend going that far, what comes around goes around, after all. That’s also the reason why you should be ready for whoever or whatever comes knocking on that door this upcoming Halloween, particularly trick-or-treaters. The White Eye doorbell prop can help you in that regard.

What is it? Well, it’s a doorbell presented to you by the Old Ones from the immeasurable and incomprehensible cosmic abyss that usually stares back unto you if you so much as give it a glance. Now, you can make some pesky trick-or-treaters experience that very same cosmic horror and dread you experience every time you gaze into the unknown darkness. Thank you White Eye doorbell prop!

To be more specific, it’s a piece of electronic device which you hang on your door and it just so happens to look like a doorbell. As usual, there’s a fat chance your local trick-or-treaters will go for it instead of knocking or tapping your regular doorbell and when they do, the great abyssal eye opens up and glows.

Oh, and it also makes some eerie sounds that will surely send some trick-or-treaters running. You’ll need three AAA batteries for the White Eye doorbell prop (they’re not included). You’re also in luck since the doorbell prop is on sale by 20 percent; so from the previous $24.99, you can now have it for only $19.99 and use the spare change for candy.

You can either hang it or mount it on a nail or hook at your door thanks to the mounting hole at the back of the device. Show everyone the Halloween spirit! Take advantage of the sale!