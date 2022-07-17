Suzume no Tojimari's new trailer showcases a new mysterious character

Suzume no Tojimari gets a brand new trailer that leaves us awe-struck with its stunning animation. Besides showing the primary character, Suzume, the trailer gave a glimpse of an unnamed male character. Fans wonder who the character is and what he brings to the storyline. Furthermore, what else enticed every anime fan towards the new trailer is the first lead audio that Nanoka Hara sings. Interestingly, the talented 18-year-old Nanoka is the voice actor for Suzume.

The Japanese animated film Suzume no Tojimari was announced by Makoto Shinkai on December 15, 2021. It’s scheduled to be released in Japan on November 11, 2022. However, Crunchyroll, in collaboration with Sony Pictures and Wild Bunch International, will release the film to international fans in early 2023.

New Trailer

Makoto Shinkai's "Suzume no Tojimari" to theaters early 2023!



November 11 in Japanese Theaters!



The Suzume no Tojimari film will see Shinkai as the director and the writer. It’s the 13th animated film that sees Shinkai in the director’s shoes. However, his last directed film, Weathering with You‘s success, says it all about how good is he as a director. Hence, we can hope that Suzume no Tojimari will definitely be bagging several awards.

The new trailer of the film features beautiful scenery and the magical side of the story. Here you go; take a good look at the trailer yourself:

Suzume no Tojimari’s plot explored

The story of Suzume no Tojimari revolves around a young girl named Suzume who’s stuck in a disaster-stricken area in Japan. Now, she has to close the door that’s causing the disaster.

The official synopsis of the film reveals:

Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu (located in southwestern Japan) when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I’m looking for a door.” What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob… Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.