Take A Virtual Tour of These Museums on International Museum Day

Life in the time of Corona basically made it impossible for us to travel without worries. With International Museum Day coming up, it’s a good thing that many museums opened their doors to us via our computer screens. Whether you would like to geek out on history, art, science, superheroes, or computers, there’s a perfect virtual museum for you. So let’s take a tour of some of the coolest and geekiest museums around the world. Check it out!

NASA

Brought to you by the American agency responsible for exploring our solar system and beyond, NASA’s virtual museums feature a tour of their facilities, a view of their laboratories, and a pass to their operations control centers. You can even tour the moon, check out the Mars Perseverance Rover, journey through the amazing TRAPPIST-1 star system, explore the International Space Station, and many more – all from the comforts of your home!

The Louvre

The Louvre’s 360 degree online tours will take you closer to some of the most incredible masterpieces in the world today – 35,000 to be exact. Now, you can come face-to-face with famous works from da Vinci and Michelangelo without distractions from the museum’s usual busy crowd of tourists. If navigating through 3D tours isn’t your thing, you can watch a full video tour via YouTube.

ArtScience Museum

This museum in Singapore features a world where art and science collide. One of its exhibitions includes Star Wars Identities where you can explore over 200 movie props, artworks, and costumes. In June, they’re also taking visitors into the realm of video games. Sadly these aren’t part of their virtual tours, but they have other exciting things in store for online visitors.

The Vatican Museum

Words are not enough to describe how beautiful and majestic The Vatican Museums are. You just have to go and see it for yourself through your screen (preferably a huge HDTV). Stare as long as you would like at the breathtaking 360-degree view of the Sistine Chapel as part of the museum’s 14 virtual tours.

Living Computer Museum

Take a 3D virtual tour of the museum, and check out the many displays of computers, photos and memorabilia of Microsoft’s founders Paul Allen and Bill Gates.

Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Met 360-degree Project makes it possible for us to experience the museum as never before. Virtual visitors can experience standing in an empty gallery after-hours or even floating above The Met Cloisters for a bird’s eye-view.

Adler Planetarium

In partnership with Google, Adler Planetarium provides an online exhibition into the human-centered history of astronomy and the universe. It’s got interesting topics such as Astronomy in the Islamic World, Astrology, Jupiter and Saturn: A Meeting of Giants, and Life On Other Worlds.

Smithsonian National Museum Of Natural History

The museum’s virtual tour allows visitors to take self-guided, room-by-room tours of select areas and exhibits within its grounds. Current exhibits include Butterfly Pavilion, Bone Hall, Hall of Fossils, African Artifacts, Life in Ancient Egypt, and more. Narrated virtual tours will soon be available as well.

The Nikon Museum

Nikon lovers can geek out in this virtual tour by Bellamy Hunt. Gawk over optical and precision instruments, telescopes, underwater scuba cameras, and the longest zoom lens in the world.

Rijksmuseum

Amsterdam’s famous museum houses legendary pieces from the likes of Van gogh, Rembrandt, and other Dutch artists. Witness being in the museum with this virtual tour from Google Arts and Culture.

Virtual Trip to Mars

In partnership with NASA, Google provides an all-access pass to Mars through a WebVR Experiment shot by the agency’s Curiosity Rover. Technically, Mars isn’t a museum, but it’s still a pretty cool place to visit, right?

Nikola Tesla Museum

Located in Serbia, the Nikola Tesla Museum features the inventor’s life and works. Its virtual content provides a video presenting some of Tesla’s inventions. It also provides a 3D interactive view of Tesla’s lab on Long Island.

Musée d’Orsay

The Musée d’Orsay is quite unusual because it stands on the old Orsay railway station, making the building itself a piece of Paris’ art and history. Inside, the museum features art collections from artists like Van Gogh, Monet, and Cezanne. Check out its online exhibit here.



Children’s Museum Houston

Bring out your inner child by taking a virtual tour of the Children’s Museum Houston. It provides 3D virtual field trips that provide videos and hands-on activities you can do at home. Moreover, it is an immersive experience curated by the museum’s educators to help make learning fun!

The National Museum of Anthropology Mexico

History and archaeology buffs will certainly enjoy discovering about Mexico’s pre-Hispanic history and seeing artifacts from the Ancient Mayan Civilization. Visit all 23 exhibits of the museum now!

Hall of Heroes Museum

This museum is home to over 60,000 comics, 10,000 toys & collectibles, and hundreds of authentic props from superhero shows and movies. Heck, the building’s exterior is even a replica of the Hall of Justice from the Super Friends cartoon. Calling it Geek Mecca would be an understatement. Check out a sneak peek of the museum and its massive Batman collection.